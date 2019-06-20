6 things you’ll only know if you have hay fever and are dreading the weekend’s high pollen count

For most of us, summer is the best. It means outdoor BBQ sessions, picnics in the sunshine and after work drinks in a pub garden, without the need for a raincoat or lots of warm layers.

But for those who suffer with hay fever, the warmer months can be absolutely excruciating, and according to forecasters, we should brace ourselves for a weekend of watery eyes and sneezes.

According to Dr Beverley Adams-Groom, the UK’s chief pollen forecaster, the settled weather will bring a high to very high risk of pollen affecting much of the country from Thursday and into the weekend. What a delight!

If this news is already setting your nose twitching and your eyes watering, take solace in the fact you’re not alone. Here are just a few key annoyances of being a hay fever sufferer you might just relate to over the weekend…

1. Grass fills you with rage

Guys, we’ve got some news for you: Flowers aren’t your enemy. Of the more than 10 million people who suffer with hay fever in England, 90% are said to be most affected by grass pollen – not the fragrant pollen you see in colourful tulips, daisies and sunflowers.

If you’re the type of person that feels their eyes start to water the moment you throw down a blanket in the park, grass takes on a whole new meaning for you. You basically hate it and wish it had never been invented.

2. Eyeliner and mascara is a thing of the past

Ahh, remember the days when you could apply a smoky eye and not look like a depressed clown an hour later? Even when you apply the most budge-proof of waterproof mascaras, your red, itchy eyes just seem to get worse when you throw make-up into the mix. It’s just not worth the torment.

We’ll be rocking the natural look for the foreseeable future.

3. People constantly ask if you’re upset

At work. On the bus. In the queue at the supermarket. Hay fever means you permanently look like you’ve just finished watching The Notebook, and try as you might, you just can’t seem to stop your eyes from watering.

Then you have to contend with blotchy lids, permanent puffiness and the bloodshot eyeballs. It’s not a cute look.

4. You’re sick of sneezing

Will you ever stop? It seems like every few minutes you’re howling into the crook of your arm. You’ve tried to outsmart the sneezes by anticipating them, but just when you think the fit has stopped, another one sneaks in and takes you by surprise.

Oh, and we all know there’s nothing worse than a sneeze that lingers on the cusp of completion, making you dither around the office, looking like you’re about to keel over.

5. Everything is itchy

We never knew it was possible for an eyeball to feel itchy until we experienced hay fever for the first time. Now we have to tolerate sitting at our desk while resisting the urge to run around in circles exclaiming: ‘My eyes! My eyes!’

If this sounds like you, we have two words for you: Eye drops. They’ll be your best friend this weekend.

6. You can’t wait for winter

You never thought you’d say this, but you long for the cold, damp paradise that is winter. Sure, it might be bleak and depressing, but at least it’s pollen-free.

This summer has been such a washout so far anyway, it doesn’t seem like a fair trade off with mother nature. We get the annoying symptoms and have to spend festival season in a raincoat and pair of wellies. Wake us up when September ends.

