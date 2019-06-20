South America named fastest growing destination for Brits â€“ 6 hidden gems to impress your friends

When it comes to tourism, South America has never exactly flown beneath the radar, but it now looks set to skyrocket into the stratosphere.

The new Evolution of the Hostel Traveller Report commissioned by Hostelworld suggests that the continent is soon to experience a surge in UK tourism, with Peru, Argentina, and Brazil the biggest beneficiaries.

No-one needs to see another Insta snap of Machu Picchu, and with so many new visitors authenticity will be at a premium. So here are a few South American marvels to help you get ahead of the crowds…

1. Kuélap, Peru

An ancient Peruvian city on a vertiginous mountainside surrounded by rainforest and mist, you could be forgiven for thinking we were on familiar territory. But this is not Machu Picchu: Kuélap is older, higher and larger than its celebrated rival, and, perhaps most importantly, can be reached by a 20-minute cable car.

Today the citadel boasts an assortment of 5th-century stone dwellings, inscriptions of snakes and jaguars, the remains of the city walls, and an enormous population of llamas.

2. Kaieteur National Park, Guyana

Ignore Iguazu and never mind Niagara, in the annals of American waterfalls Kaieteur might just be leader of the pack.

The whole national park is packed with jungle goodness, but Kaieteur Falls is the largest single-drop waterfall in the world, and the flagship attraction not just for the park, but perhaps the entire nation.

Narrowly beating Suriname as the least visited country in the continent, there aren’t many tourists in the country, so you’re likely to have even this iconic portion of riverbank all to yourself.

3. Tupiza, Bolivia

South America is still America, and visiting the Bolivian mountain town of Tupiza feels like stepping back into cowboy country. With more dust than a Wild West rail station and enough red rock formations to put Arizona to shame, Tupiza is best seen from horseback clad in boots and Stetson.

A relaxed country town in which time seems to stand still, it’s the perfect place to take a load off and explore the remarkable landscape.

4. Ipiales, Colombia

A small, grey, rather uninspiring Andean city best-known for its proximity to the Ecuador border, Ipiales has few tourists and even fewer sites.

So why is it a gem? The answer lies at the end of a seven-kilometre taxi ride to Santuario de Las Lajas, a magnificent Gothic revival basilica literally built across a canyon. We’re not sure whose idea this was, or how it went down at the pitching meeting, but we’re more than happy to marvel at the result.

5. Chiloé Island, Chile

A mere half hour ferry ride from the mainland, it’s baffling that Chiloé Island has been so neglected for so long. A natural and cultural playground for those wise enough to reach its shores, the lush, windswept Chiloé National Park harbours superb hiking and an endless supply of rare birds.

Strikingly different from the rest of Chile, many residents live in palafitos – wooden houses supported by stilts – pray in multi-coloured, UNESCO-listed wooden churches, and eat a traditional diet heavy on seafood and potatoes.

6. Ciudad Perdida, Colombia

Ask anyone who’s visited Colombia about Ciudad Perdida and they’ll explain, eyes shining with excitement, that it’s an amazing ancient city perched on a forested mountainside. Then ask them if they’ve actually been there.

A gem hidden quite literally by miles of near-impenetrable jungle, Ciudad Perdida was only rediscovered in the 1970s, and sits at the end of a 4 to7 day hike deep into the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains.

It’s a hardcore version of the Inca Trail to Machu Picchu – fewer rest stops, denser jungle, and an extra 650 years of history.

