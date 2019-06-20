As she lands a huge Netflix deal, this is why Janet Mock is such an inspiration

If you haven’t heard of the 36-year-old trans mogul, you soon will.

Writer, producer and director Janet Mock is no stranger to breaking boundaries, and she’s done so again by signing a huge deal with Netflix.

According to Mock, it’s the first deal of its kind for an openly trans person – something which is made even more impressive by the fact she’s a woman of colour.

Today, @JanetMock makes history as the first Black trans woman to establish an overall deal with a major studio. "…there's potential to introduce hundreds of millions of viewers to trans people, and showing people who may not understand us, that we can tell our own stories." pic.twitter.com/nXhaW0STvo — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) June 19, 2019

It’s a multimillion dollar deal, which Variety says “will enable Mock to create programs that employ and highlight communities that have historically been ignored by Hollywood — including the intersectional space Mock herself occupies, as a woman of colour and a highly visible trans person.”

So many people are hugely excited at the prospect of Mock bringing these stories to life – and here are just some of the reasons why she’s such an inspirational figure.

She’s a trailblazer

There aren’t many openly trans women of colour in the public eye. The fact that Mock is so prominent and successful sets such a positive standard for people like her – which is hugely important considering the treatment of trans people in society today.

According to Stonewall’s Trans Report, two in five trans people have experienced a hate crime because of their gender identity. It’s also clear that black trans women are even more of a target. The Human Rights Commission tracks the deaths of transgender people in the US – so far this year at least 10 people have been killed, all of whom were black women.

With this background, Mock sets such a positive example for other women of colour by taking up space and carving a path which many wouldn’t have thought would be available. She’s a writer, producer and director for the TV show Pose, which is about trans women in the New York ballroom scene of the Eighties. According to the New York Post, this made her the first trans woman of colour hired as a writer for a TV series.

She never stops raising awareness

Introducing her new deal, Mock says: “There’s potential now with Netflix’s worldwide audience to introduce millions, hundreds of millions, of viewers to trans people and showing people who may not understand us that we can tell our own stories.”

Through all of her work – in columns for magazines, her two memoirs, interviews and on TV – Mock strives to raise awareness, shining a light on an under-represented community, and also speaking out against the violence it suffers.

A few days ago, she posted an emotional tribute on Instagram to the five trans women who have been murdered or reported dead during Pride month. She writes: “Often times I feel we are yelling into the wind, yearning for folks fighting for black lives, women’s rights, gender justice, LGBTQ equality to hear our cries. I’m weary of reminding my siblings who live daily with the threat of violence looming that they are in danger by amplifying another fallen trans woman. We are familiar with fear and I yearn for us to become intimate with creating and living and loving. Maybe this post can inspire a few of y’all to become echoes, igniting vital change in your parts of the world.”

It’s so important having a prominent figure talking about these issues – and this is something Mock won’t stop doing.

She’s stylish as hell

Trans women’s bodies are heavily policed, so it’s incredibly refreshing to see Mock being so joyous and free with hers. For Mock, often this means experimenting with fashion – and she’s become well known for her style.

Whether it’s walking the red carpet or directing a show, Mock is always perfectly turned out. Major fashion labels have realised what a coup it is to have her wear their clothes, and you see her in everyone from Off-White to Prada.

Yes, she’s an inspirational figure who speaks out about human rights – but you can always rely on her being incredibly well-dressed doing so. That might not seem like a big deal, but for a trans woman of colour that’s a statement in itself.

