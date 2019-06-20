International Surfing Day: 6 British beaches proving you don’t need to go abroad for the best waves

If you asked the average Brit what our beaches are known for, they probably wouldn’t say surfing. For soggy chips, ferris wheels and torrential rain the likes of Blackpool and Bognor have no equal, but when you consider the world’s great waves you probably think Australia, California, or perhaps Portugal – not Scarborough.

We’re not sure this is fair. So, to celebrate International Surfing Day, here are 7 beaches proving that Britain can summon up stellar swell for beginners and experts alike, if you know where to go…

1. Saltburn-by-the-Sea, North Yorkshire

One of the earliest surf spots of the northeast scene, the sands at Saltburn are backed by a picturesque seaside town complete with Victorian pleasure pier and a still functioning cliff-side funicular.

The north-facing beach receives consistent, though relatively sedate swell, and the Saltburn Surf School is the perfect place to pick up a board for the first time. Still a social and spiritual home for the surfing community, if the beach is really rammed try Cayton Bay a short way down the coast.

Difficulty: Beginner

2. Belhaven Bay, East Lothian

A photogenic stretch of coastline about thirty miles east of Edinburgh, this shallow, unscary bay features calm, lenient waves, fabulous scenery, and vast expanses of water you’ll largely have to yourself.

The drawbacks are simple: The swell is a little inconsistent, and the water is bone-chillingly cold. Perfect if you’ve got a non-surfer in tow – on flat days you can take out a paddle-board, or suit up for some coasteering.

Difficulty: Beginner

3. Fistral Beach, Cornwall

It’s pretty bold to call yourself ‘the home of British surfing’, but Fistral Beach near Newquay has ample reason to be confident. Perhaps Britain’s best-known surf sport, every summer the sand and sea swarm with beginners and experts alike.

It’s a great place to meet like-minded people, and Fistral hosts annual surfing competitions as well the British Surfing Association HQ. In fact, it’s so popular that snootier surfers can be quite dismissive of its charms. Don’t believe the haters – so long as you can find some space in the swell.

Difficulty: Intermediate

4. Porth Neigwl, Gwynedd

Four miles of undiluted surfing goodness, Porth Neigwl (‘Hell’s Mouth’ in English) has enough beach for a small army of surfers to get their fix without worrying too much about rogue boards. An excellent swell magnet, it’s perfect for groups, as the different conditions should be able to sate most surfing tastes.

Though occasionally a bit flat in summer, the waves can be ridden year round. Not recommended for those with a phobia of jellyfish.

Difficulty: Intermediate

5. Sennen Cove, Cornwall

An exposed beach with consistent waves, Sennen Cove may even provide good swell when every other surf spot in the nation is lying still. Britain’s most westerly beach (it’s less than two miles from Land’s End), this tiny fishing village possesses unparalleled solitude, perfect for those that use surfing as a way to relax and reflect.

The wild, weather-beaten scenery and under-populated surf lend the place an almost spiritual feel. The waves cater to most abilities, and boards and wetsuits can be hired on site from the Sennen Surfing Centre.

Difficulty: Intermediate

6. Thurso East, Highland

A mecca for adrenaline junkies and seasoned surfers looking for challenging waves, Thurso East is the big kahuna of Scottish surfing.

The northernmost town in the whole of the British mainland, Thurso is a test of, well, everything. The best waves are found during the winter months, which means average sea temperatures of around six degrees, paltry daylight hours, snow, gales, and occasionally hazardous chunks of ice dislodged from frozen rivers.

If you can stomach it, the result is arguably the best right hand breaking wave in Europe. If you can’t, no judgement.

Difficulty: Expert

© Press Association 2019