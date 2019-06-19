Video: This is what a puppy yoga class looks like

Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, see what happens at a yoga class filled with adorable puppies.

If you love nothing more than getting up close and cuddly with a bunch of fluffy puppies, you’re going to love this new wellbeing concept.

Pets Yoga started earlier this year, with the aim of letting city-dwellers who can’t have pets of their own, enjoy interacting with baby animals (the company also runs sessions with kittens and baby rabbits) while de-stressing with a calming yoga session.

For the canine classes, founder Imane Makrat sources litters of healthy, happy puppies that are around eight to 12 weeks old, and soon to be rehomed. The pups don’t actually do the yoga, but it’s beneficial for them to socialise with humans before they go to their new homes.

Ahead of World Yoga Day on Friday, we went along to a class featuring a litter of five 10-week-old akita puppies. This is what happened..

