How to make MiMi Aye’s egg and lettuce salad

“This is apparently the dish that my mother used to win the heart of my father,” explains food writer MiMi Aye, author of new Burmese recipe collection, Mandalay.

“They were at medical school together in Mandalay, and she was the only one out of the lot of them who could cook. Whenever the students went on a group picnic, everyone insisted she made this egg salad. It’s simple and light, and gorgeous in a sandwich, or on toast (seriously).”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1 round or butterhead lettuce

6 eggs

1tbsp crispy fried onions, homemade or shop-bought, to garnish

For the dressing:

1tbsp groundnut oil or other neutral-tasting oil

2tbsp smooth or crunchy peanut butter

2tbsp fish sauce

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/4tsp MSG or 1/2tbsp chicken or vegetable bouillon

(Cristian Barnett/PA)

Method:

1. Mix the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

2. Separate the lettuce leaves, wash, drain thoroughly and tear each leaf in half. Place the torn leaves in a large salad bowl.

3. Soft boil the eggs: Place room temperature eggs in a saucepan, cover in cold water and heat on high until the eggs start to boil and bubble furiously. Immediately turn the heat down to medium and continue to simmer for another seven minutes. Remove from heat and submerge in cold, running water to stop the eggs cooking. Cool, peel and quarter them.

4. Drizzle the dressing all over the lettuce leaves and massage with your hands so the leaves become coated and slightly wilted. Add the cooled soft-boiled egg quarters and combine gently to avoid breaking them up.

5. Scatter the crispy fried onions on top and serve with plain rice or in a sandwich.

Mandalay: Recipes And Tales From A Burmese Kitchen by MiMi Aye, photography by Cristian Barnett, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.

© Press Association 2019