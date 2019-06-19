How to make MiMi Aye’s egg and lettuce salad

19th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

A perfect picnic dish.

4849ba89-e7cf-4d25-babb-d4354daf8621

“This is apparently the dish that my mother used to win the heart of my father,” explains food writer MiMi Aye, author of new Burmese recipe collection, Mandalay.

“They were at medical school together in Mandalay, and she was the only one out of the lot of them who could cook. Whenever the students went on a group picnic, everyone insisted she made this egg salad. It’s simple and light, and gorgeous in a sandwich, or on toast (seriously).”

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

1 round or butterhead lettuce
6 eggs
1tbsp crispy fried onions, homemade or shop-bought, to garnish

For the dressing:
1tbsp groundnut oil or other neutral-tasting oil
2tbsp smooth or crunchy peanut butter
2tbsp fish sauce
Juice of 1/2 lime
1/4tsp MSG or 1/2tbsp chicken or vegetable bouillon

Egg and lettuce salad from Mandalay by MiMi Aye (Cristian Barnett/PA)
(Cristian Barnett/PA)

Method:

1. Mix the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl.

2. Separate the lettuce leaves, wash, drain thoroughly and tear each leaf in half. Place the torn leaves in a large salad bowl.

3. Soft boil the eggs: Place room temperature eggs in a saucepan, cover in cold water and heat on high until the eggs start to boil and bubble furiously. Immediately turn the heat down to medium and continue to simmer for another seven minutes. Remove from heat and submerge in cold, running water to stop the eggs cooking. Cool, peel and quarter them.

4. Drizzle the dressing all over the lettuce leaves and massage with your hands so the leaves become coated and slightly wilted. Add the cooled soft-boiled egg quarters and combine gently to avoid breaking them up.

5. Scatter the crispy fried onions on top and serve with plain rice or in a sandwich.

Mandalay: Recipes And Tales From A Burmese Kitchen by MiMi Aye, photography by Cristian Barnett, is published by Bloomsbury, priced £26. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan

The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them
The top 5 family pressures - and how to deal with them

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

The Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge match in pale blue at Royal Ascot

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news

Hayley Tamaddon: I took 18 pregnancy tests to confirm my baby news
Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making

Cherie Blair to make first foray into movie-making
Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show

Bros twins Matt and Luke Goss announce new TV show
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot
Corrie star Helen Flanagan relishes first time at Royal Ascot

Joe Garratt’s behaviour defended as he is separated from Lucie Donlan