The amazing garlic peeling trick â€“ and other fruit and veg hacks you need in your life

Youâ€™ll never see garlic the same way again.

Garlic is an absolute staple in most kitchens, but how many hours of your life have been spent cracking open bulbs and peeling those fiddly, papery skins from the cloves?

It’s annoying at best, and enough to make you throw dinner on the floor and call in takeout, at worst.

But one person on Twitter may be about to change everything. User @VPestilenZ has shared a video in which they prise cloves from the bulb using the point of a knife – no peeling necessary!

As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!👌 pic.twitter.com/14GGJDQhRj — 𝖛𝖆𝖑𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖎𝖓𝖆 ✣ 𝖑𝖔𝖗𝖉 🌑 (@VPestilenZ) June 17, 2019

Some people are questioning whether the garlic video is in fact a ruse (surely not!?), much like the recent viral pineapple peeling video, which turned out to be fake. Although it didn’t stop people trying it…

Here are a few more game-changing veg hacks we’re very much onboard with…

How to slice spherical fruit and veg in half without losing any fingers…

Daunted by a butternut squash? Jamie Oliver knows what to do…

How to actually deseed a pomegranate without getting pith everywhere…

http://t.co/ydRG1jwLl5 Food Life Hack: How To Deseed A Pomegranate.If you have a large pomegranate, cut it across into two halves. — Food Life Hacks (@FoodLifeHack) October 5, 2015

Collecting mint leaves and peeling an orange has never looked so easy…

Easy peasy peeling hacks!By Blossom pic.twitter.com/tP3K6AZbkd — Damn Thats Delish (@damnthatsdeIish) June 11, 2019

Gordon Ramsay explains how to correctly chop an onion…

© Press Association 2019