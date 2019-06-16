How to make Gregg and Anna Wallace’s prawns with chilli and garlic

16th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Seafood done simply.

This gamberi recipe was passed down from Anna’s father, who was famous in their family for his barbecue cookery.

“I can remember watching my dad make this recipe,” she says in Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook, her new cookbook with husband Gregg Wallace. “They tasted so good that I even sucked the juices from the heads. It’s a messy dish to eat, but so worth it.”

Ingredients 
(Serves 4-6)

3tbsp olive oil
3 garlic cloves, chopped
1tsp chilli flakes
28 raw large king prawns with shells on
300ml dry white wine
3tbsp finely chopped flat leaf parsley
Crusty bread to serve (optional)

Prawns
(James Murphy/PA)

Method 

1. Put the oil in a frying pan, add the garlic and chilli flakes and fry over a medium heat for two to three minutes.

2. Add the prawns and cook, stirring, for two to three minutes until they turn pink.

3. Increase the heat, pour in the wine and allow to bubble for one minute so that the alcohol evaporates.

4. Sprinkle the prawns with the chopped parsley, then tumble them into a large serving dish.

5. Serve with crusty bread to mop up all the lovely juices.

Book cover of Gregg's Italian family cookbook
(James Murphy/PA)

Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook by Gregg & Anna Wallace is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).

© Press Association 2019

