Quiz: In honour of Father’s Day, can you match the celebrities with their famous dads?

Do you know who Angelina Jolie’s dad is?

Happy Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! And to the rest of you, stop reading this, and go make your dad a nice dinner.

Here’s a fatherhood-themed quiz to share over dessert. Some paternal relationships are obvious – think Will and Jaden Smith – but some celebrities are rather more quiet about their famous offspring, and vice versa.

Can you match the famous father to the famous child? And no, they don’t all share the same surname…

© Press Association 2019