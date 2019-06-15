Can’t get into Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? 10 attractions to see and do instead

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the latest addition to Disneyland in California, is restricting visitors to four-hour time slots until June 23, when the immersive 14-acre playground will introduce a virtual queuing system for all guests, to avoid the phantom menace of overcrowding.

If you’ve not perfected Jedi mind tricks to enable you to jump the queues on the outer rim planet of Batuu, here are our top 10 rides, shows and parades at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park, that won’t require you to hyperspace jump to a galaxy not so far, far away…

1) Incredicoaster

The fastest ride in the California parks is a turbo-charged steel roller coaster that blasts off from standstill to 55mph in just four seconds, propelling riders along more than 6,000 feet of looping track, including one dizzying inversion. Book-ended with scenes featuring bespectacled fashion doyenne Edna Mode and baby Jack-Jack, the ride debuted in 2001 as California Screamin’, but was given a snazzy Incredibles makeover in 2018, to coincide with the rebranding of Paradise Pier as Pixar Pier.

2) Fantasmic!

Arrive early to secure a good view of the stage on Tom Sawyer Island for Disneyland’s night-time spectacular, which combines fireworks, lasers, dazzling water effects, projections, animatronics and performers stationed on decorated water floats to journey inside Mickey Mouse’s imagination. It’s a tour-de-force of carefully choreographed theatre and special effects, including a fire-breathing 45-feet-tall Maleficent in dragon form, who sets the water alight with her fiery breath.

3) Radiator Springs Racers

Second only to the Incredicoaster in terms of speed, Radiator Springs Racers takes the chequered flag for high-octane family fun in Cars Land. Sharing some of the same creative DNA as Test Track at Epcot in Walt Disney World, the attraction puts the pedal to the metal as two vehicles of up to six passengers slalom along a fixed track, passing through a hilarious dark ride section, before a flat-out race in the open air that accelerates to a pulse-quickening 40mph. The winning car is randomly selected each time, so brag loudly if you cross the line first.

4) Indiana Jones Adventure

Hold on tight for an enhanced motion vehicle ride, based on the Indiana Jones film series, which careens along the undulating stone path of a cursed temple, passing through various booby traps, including a giant rolling boulder reminiscent of Raiders Of The Lost Ark. Up to 12 riders can buckle their seat belts in each military troop transport. The front left-hand side seat has a non-operational steering wheel, but the back row experiences the biggest bumps and jolts.

5) Grizzly River Run

Splish splash down a whitewater adventure in the Sierra Nevada mountains that promises to drench up to eight riders in each circular raft of this fast-paced water-flume type ride. Boats spin unexpectedly down the stomach-churning drops and if you do make it to the bottom of the course relatively dry, then beware. There are geysers hidden in the final stretch of calmer water, which erupt without warning to whoops of schadenfreude-laden delight from spectators on the riverbank.

6) Pixar Pal-A-Round

Motion sickness bags are provided for very good reason on this thrilling Ferris wheel, which soars 150 feet above Pixar Pier, and is particularly breathtaking after dark, when lights along each arm radiate with colour, outwards from Mickey Mouse’s grinning face. Four of the gondolas, which hold up to six people, are fixed on the outer rim. The remaining 20 cars rock, slide and whirl along interior tracks that might leave those of a delicate or nervous disposition feeling shaken.

7) Mickey’s Soundsational Parade

Staged twice every afternoon during the summer, Mickey’s Soundsational Parade brings vibrant splashes of toe-tapping colour along a cordoned route, from It’s A Small World in Fantasyland to Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln beside the Disneyland Railroad. Main Street becomes crowded quite early to witness Mickey and Minnie lead an energetic procession of characters from popular films, including Aladdin, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid and Peter Pan. Trumpet-playing alligator Louis on The Princess And The Frog float cuts some particularly fierce shapes.

8) World Of Color

While Disneyland boasts Fantasmic! as its after-dark treat, Disney California Adventure Park ravishes the senses under star-twinkled skies with the kaleidoscopic fantasia World Of Color. The bright lights from Pixar Pier and surrounding attractions in Paradise Gardens Park are temporarily dimmed, as scenes from Disney and Pixar films are projected onto dancing jets and curtains of water, to a soundtrack that tugs the heartstrings.

9) Storybook Land Canal Boats

Messing about on the river is a delightfully laid-back affair in one of the original rides from when Disneyland opened in July 1955. Up to nine people nestle comfortably in a colourful canal boat, which drifts leisurely into the mouth of Monstro the whale from Pinocchio, then passes by miniature scenes from Disney animations, including a resplendent Cave of Wonders from Aladdin and the sleepy village of Arendelle from Frozen. Entertaining narration, courtesy of a costumed guide seated at the at stern, is half of the fun.

10) Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

Step and rev in time with lovable tow truck Mater, as he invites up to three riders per car to snap back and forth behind adorable baby tractors, to an infectious soundtrack, including Junkyard Jamboree, Let’s Go Driving and Radiator Rock. This tow-tappin’ hoedown for the whole family combines the gentle spin of a teacups ride with the mild whiplash effect of waltzers. The ride receives cute seasonal makeovers at Halloween and Christmas, if you’re visiting during the holidays.

