Father’s Day drinks: 8 wonderful wines and superb spirits to keep him in good cheer

If you’re not sure what to give the man in your life, liquid gifts can be a game-changer, especially if he’s hard to please or your imagination has run dry.

Whether it’s a famously crowd-pleasing red, a bold new expression or a whiskey for cocktail hounds, why not bend an elbow with the old man and treat him to one of these delectable drinks.

And with just the right measure of thoughtfulness, it should spur him into showing his appreciation by sharing the moment with you.

Here’s our eight top picks…

1. ACE APERITIVO: Martini Fiero (Currently reduced to £9 from £15, 75cl, Ocado)

(Martini/PA)

A vibrant, red-orange vermouth with a little more va-va-voom from the zesty bitter-sweet orange flavours, spritz season signals Martini’s new Fiero. Meaning ‘wild’ in Italian, it’s refreshingly easy to drink and serve. A blend of white wines and botanicals, serve equal parts Fiero and tonic in a large wine glass over ice, and garnish with an orange slice. Bellissimo! Sunday brunch time.

2. ICONIC RED: Penfolds Max’s Cabernet Sauvignon, Australia (£19.75, Sainsbury’s)

(Penfolds/PA)

Famous for producing Grange, Australia’s most prized red, Penfolds Max’s label is dedicated to its legendary winemaker and Grange creator, Max Schubert – and it’s one of the best cab sav deals around for a blockbuster red with excellent credentials. The wine spends 12 months in French and American oak and offers rich, ripe blackberry and blackcurrant fruit galore, with a drink-me-now personality.

3. NEW LOOK GIN: Bombay Sapphire English Estate Gin (£22, 70cl, Ocado)

(Bombay Sapphire/PA)

We love the new look Bombay inspired by the rolling hills, valleys and ancient woodland of Hampshire. Their limited edition English Estate is the gateway to a more complex gin with three additional botanicals: Pennyroyal mint, rosehip and hazelnut to ‘capture the essence of an English garden’ – and the perfect excuse to plant yourself outside and enjoy some quality time together.

4. MOST AWARDED RUM: Neptune Rum (Currently reduced to £24 from £34.99, 70cl, 31dover.com)

(Neptune/PA)

No chance of dad getting a rum deal if you treat him to the world’s most awarded rum. A golden Barbadian rum named after the god of the sea, it honours the island’s rich rum history with pure sugar cane molasses at its core, aged in bourbon oak casks. With a double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and British Rum of the Year 2018 among its silverware, it balances sweet tropical fruits with spicy notes and offers a smooth ride all the way.

5. BEST BOURBON: Tincup American Whiskey (Currently reduced to £25 from £29, 70cl, Asda)

(Tincup/PA)

If he loves an Old Fashioned and wants to remain true to the classic recipe of bourbon or rye whiskey, Tincup ticks all the right boxes with its bourbon-style profile. A blend of mid-western rye, corn and malt, this amber beauty is aged in American white oak barrels. Bold and spicy with a gorgeous, honeyed sweetness and peppery kick on the finish, the cap also works as a cup.

6. POWER PINK: Champagne Bollinger Rosé, France (currently £37.49 from £49.99, Waitrose)

(Bollinger/PA)

The daddy of all champagnes, even grown men will be captivated by the vivacity and fruitiness of this rich and savoury rosé, with hints of wild red berries, spice and toasty notes. With a seductive, fruity complexity, fabulous freshness and length, it’s awesome on its own but also pairs well with a variety of dishes. Amazing quality at this special price.

7. DECADENT DRAM: Ardbeg Drum Limited Edition (£98, 70cl, Ardbeg, available from May 30)

(Ardbeg/PA)

Whisky noses fond of a single malt with the pungent peatiness you expect from the Isle of Islay will be chuffed to receive Ardbeg’s (Distillery of the Year at the International Whisky Competition 2018 for the second year in a row) latest release. Pale in colour, Drum packs a punch at 46% abv and offers a joyous glass (a dash of water will open up the aromas) with its whiff of sea spray and smoky, peppery, spicy notes with hints of tropical fruits, clove, liquorice, ginger, vanilla and woodsmoke to stir the senses.

8. PERSONALIZED TEQUILA: Don Julio 1942 Tequila (£130, 70cl, getitinkd.com)

(Don Julio/PA)

This elixir may cost a King’s ransom, but tip top tequilas really don’t come much better. A real hero serve, Don Julio 1942 añejo (aged for at least 30 months) is a sipping sensation, with its complex flavours of roasted agave, caramel, spice, warm oak and rich vanilla. Beautifully smooth with a finish as long as the Mexican peninsula, the distinct bottle makes an exceptional gift and can be personalised with engraving too.

