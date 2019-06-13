This is how insects are eaten around the world

13th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Here’s what delicacy to try where.

Fried bamboo Caterpillar

You’re not alone if you watched Timon and Pumbaa singing Hakuna Matata while eating big fat grubs in The Lion King, and thought: ‘I wonder what those actually taste like.’

In Britain, insect eating has not yet caught on (although you can order edible critters online, and the odd snack pack of crickets can be found in specialist supermarkets), but we’re somewhat behind.

Many countries and cuisines have been incorporating protein-rich (and largely sustainable) insects into their diets for centuries.

Here’s where to get your insect fix around the world…

Wasps and hornets

Where? Japan
How? In the mountain village of Kushihara there’s an annual Wasp Festival, where the wasps are ground and grilled to use in gohei mochi, a snack of rice on a skewer, topped with a sweet-sour sauce.

Fried spiders

Where? Cambodia
How? Something of a tourist trap, crispy fried spiders are a go-to snack to try in Cambodia.

Grasshoppers and crickets

Where? Thailand, Ghana, Mexico and China (amongst others)
How? Crickets make for great on-the-go snacks, whether fried and scoffed in handfuls, or baked into cereal bars. Use in a crunchy topping for dishes too.

Roasted maguey worms

Where? Mexico
How? These little guys are actually edible caterpillars and can be found in bottles of mezcal, or served whole and fried (preferably to dip in guacamole).

Flying ants

Where? Guatemala
How? They can be used as a garnish or as a bar snack, liberally coated with salt and lime.

June Bugs

Where? America (mainly Native American communities), Philippines
How? Fried and spiced, then knocked back like nuts or popcorn.

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Ask a counsellor: My teenage daughter’s been telling people I’m horrible – should I confront her?

Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County
Foraging, wild cooking and getting back to nature in Sweden’s Skåne County

Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019
Video: Behind the scenes with a milliner preparing for Royal Ascot 2019

Nick Knowles sentenced for speeding and using mobile behind wheel

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Liz Earle’s top tips for managing menopause symptoms during summer

Liz Earle’s top tips for managing menopause symptoms during summer
Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?

Royal baby reveal outfits: How does Meghan’s outfit compare?
Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago

Courteney Cox’s daughter wears Friends star’s red carpet dress from 21 years ago
Wedgwood at 260: The man and his company that changed the face of British ceramics

Wedgwood at 260: The man and his company that changed the face of British ceramics
Wedgwood at 260: The man and his company that changed the face of British ceramics

Ask a counsellor: My teenage daughter’s been telling people I’m horrible – should I confront her?