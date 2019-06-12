How to make Gregg and Anna Wallace’s grilled peaches with whipped cream

MasterChef fans know Gregg Wallace loves a pudding, and this is Italian simplicity at it’s best – absolutely anyone can make this recipe of Anna’s.

Present these to your dinner guests with their Italian name: ‘Pesche alla griglia con panna montata’.

Ingredients

(Serves 4)

200g mascarpone cream cheese

2tsp vanilla paste

4 large ripe but firm peaches, halved and stones removed

2tbsp melted butter

8 amaretti biscuits, crushed

(James Murphy/PA)

Method

1. Put the mascarpone and vanilla paste into a bowl and mix until smooth. Place in the refrigerator.

2. Place a griddle pan over a high heat. Meanwhile, brush the cut side of the peaches with the melted butter.

3. When the pan is hot, place the peaches on it, cut-side down, and griddle for three minutes. They are ready when the flesh is golden brown and chargrilled lines have formed.

4. Transfer the peaches to a serving plate. Place a spoonful of the chilled cream in the middle of each half.

5. Sprinkle with the amaretti and serve straight away.

(James Murphy/PA)

Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook by Gregg & Anna Wallace is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).

© Press Association 2019