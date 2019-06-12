How to make Gregg and Anna Wallace’s grilled peaches with whipped cream

How to make Gregg and Anna Wallace’s grilled peaches with whipped cream12th Jun 19 | Lifestyle
Easy and delicious.
MasterChef fans know Gregg Wallace loves a pudding, and this is Italian simplicity at it’s best – absolutely anyone can make this recipe of Anna’s.
Present these to your dinner guests with their Italian name: ‘Pesche alla griglia con panna montata’.
Ingredients
(Serves 4)
200g mascarpone cream cheese
2tsp vanilla paste
4 large ripe but firm peaches, halved and stones removed
2tbsp melted butter
8 amaretti biscuits, crushed
Method
1. Put the mascarpone and vanilla paste into a bowl and mix until smooth. Place in the refrigerator.
2. Place a griddle pan over a high heat. Meanwhile, brush the cut side of the peaches with the melted butter.
3. When the pan is hot, place the peaches on it, cut-side down, and griddle for three minutes. They are ready when the flesh is golden brown and chargrilled lines have formed.
4. Transfer the peaches to a serving plate. Place a spoonful of the chilled cream in the middle of each half.
5. Sprinkle with the amaretti and serve straight away.
Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook by Gregg & Anna Wallace is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).
© Press Association 2019