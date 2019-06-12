How to make Gregg and Anna Wallace’s grilled peaches with whipped cream

12th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Easy and delicious.

RoastedPeacheswithWhippedCream

MasterChef fans know Gregg Wallace loves a pudding, and this is Italian simplicity at it’s best – absolutely anyone can make this recipe of Anna’s.

Present these to your dinner guests with their Italian name: ‘Pesche alla griglia con panna montata’.

Ingredients 
(Serves 4)

200g mascarpone cream cheese
2tsp vanilla paste
4 large ripe but firm peaches, halved and stones removed
2tbsp melted butter
8 amaretti biscuits, crushed

Roasted Peaches with Whipped Cream
(James Murphy/PA)

Method 

1. Put the mascarpone and vanilla paste into a bowl and mix until smooth. Place in the refrigerator.

2. Place a griddle pan over a high heat. Meanwhile, brush the cut side of the peaches with the melted butter.

3. When the pan is hot, place the peaches on it, cut-side down, and griddle for three minutes. They are ready when the flesh is golden brown and chargrilled lines have formed.

4. Transfer the peaches to a serving plate. Place a spoonful of the chilled cream in the middle of each half.

5. Sprinkle with the amaretti and serve straight away.

Book cover of Gregg's Italian family cookbook
(James Murphy/PA)

Gregg’s Italian Family Cookbook by Gregg & Anna Wallace is published by Mitchell Beazley, priced £20. Available now (octopusbooks.co.uk).

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss

Sherif Lanre leaves Love Island after breaking villa rules
Sherif Lanre leaves Love Island after breaking villa rules

Meet Jessica Préalpato, the first woman to be named World’s Best Pastry Chef
Meet Jessica Préalpato, the first woman to be named World’s Best Pastry Chef

As she turns 100, The Archers star June Spencer reveals the secret to living a long and happy life

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Tom Daley on weaning his baby: ‘There are so many ways to do it’

Tom Daley on weaning his baby: ‘There are so many ways to do it’
Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore

Men’s Health Week: 5 often overlooked health issues men should never ignore
Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre
Plus-size models are speaking out against fatphobia after people criticised Nike’s new mannequin

Plus-size models are speaking out against fatphobia after people criticised Nike’s new mannequin
Plus-size models are speaking out against fatphobia after people criticised Nike’s new mannequin

Love Island’s Michael Griffiths and Amber Gill to share first kiss