Tom Daley on weaning his baby: ‘There are so many ways to do it’

Weaning is never an easy task – something Olympic diver Tom Daley knows only too well. But thanks to a lot of research and trying different methods, he’s come through the other side with his son Robbie – and can now share everything he’s learned on the way.

For Daley, who is an ambassador for British Lion Eggs, it’s always been important for Robbie to be there when he’s cooking, to encourage a healthy relationship with food. “It can’t hurt for him to see someone cooking; to smell it and be able to experience it,” Daley says.

“He eats pretty much anything and everything,” Daley says with a laugh, “the only thing he was a bit unsure of early on was a cucumber stick – but I think that’s because it was really cold on his gums and he found it quite difficult to pick up!”

When we start talking about weaning, Daley says: “It’s been interesting” – obviously it’s never going to be the easiest thing in the world, but the diver has approached it with his characteristic optimism. It also helps he’s been super-prepared, admitting: “I’ve read lots of books on what to do – there’s baby-led weaning and there’s spoon-fed weaning, there’s all these different ways of doing it.”

Even though some parents can get a bit militant over which way is the best, for Daley, a combination of both methods has worked for Robbie. “When we’re out and about, we give him things to eat and hold and play with,” he says, “but we also give him pureed food and spoon-feed him too. Now, he’s at the age where he takes the spoon off you and does it himself – which is quite messy, but you just have to put his bib on and let him do it, and change his clothes after.”

It’s not always been smooth sailing, and Daley says with a chuckle: “The first pureed food I gave him was butternut squash and sweet potato, and of course, that was the worst at staining – it’s so orange and it got all over his clothes.”

However, there was a reason Daley wanted to start with that particular combination: “I wanted to try him on more vegetables to start with, instead of sugary fruit,” he explains.

Now that Robbie’s a bit older – he’s nearly one-year-old – he’s branching out a bit more with what he’s eating. “His favourite meal is breakfast of porridge with chopped up fruit, so it’s like a purply porridge and he loves that,” Daley says.

Daley has also started thinking about healthy treats he can give to Robbie. “I’ve been making these muffins with no sugar in them – it’s just oats, carrots, raisins, pumpkin seeds, banana and egg,” he says. “I realised you can make pretty delicious cookies and muffins and things like that, without using any refined sugar, you can use natural sugars. So I’ve been experimenting with different things that Robbie might like to eat.”

Tom Daley is an ambassador for British Lion Eggs. For recipe inspiration, visit eggrecipes.co.uk.

© Press Association 2019