4 wedding feast trends â€“ and cocktails to match

As we swing into wedding season, industry experts tell Sam Wylie-Harris whatâ€™s trending at wedding parties.

We all love a wedding, especially when the happy couple have pulled out all the stops, and for some extra wow factor, styled the drinks with a fresh twist to make the day feel truly unique when the time comes to toast their bright future together.

In honour of the season, and for the ultimate wedding inspiration, stylist Emma Harris, chef and broadcaster Rachel Khoo, and award-winning drinks specialists Sweet & Chilli, have teamed up with two of our favourite gin brands to share their trend predictions, and what cocktails to match with what food come the Big Day.

Here’s what they suggest…

1. Trend: Vegan and vegetarian food

Tanqueray Floral Martini (Stephen Conray/PA)

With the growing rise in people taking up vegetarianism and veganism, it’s no surprise the wedding industry has followed suit, with an explosion of creative menus and a rainbow of palettes reflected in the decor.

On-trend cocktails will be full of bright fruit and even vegetal or herbaceous flavours. Try this pre-dinner Tanqueray Gin Floral Martini, which pairs perfectly with vegan fritters.

Ingredients – single serve: 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin, 5ml bergamot liqueur, 5ml Belvoir Elderflower Cordial, 30ml Belsazar Dry Vermouth.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled coupette glass and garnish with gypsophila (baby’s breath) for an elegant look.

2. Trend: Cocktails as personal favours

Tanqueray Strawberry Negroni (Stephen Conroy/PA)

Creative and playful personal gestures have always been a key wedding feature, and with the rise of Pinterest and Instagram, couples are looking for more original and thoughtful ways to treat their guests.

This pre-dinner Tanqueray Gin Strawberry Negroni, in little Alice in Winderland style bottles, will pair perfectly with king prawns.

Ingredients – single serve: 30ml Tanqueray London Dry Gin, 30ml bitter aperitif, 15ml Belsazar Red Vermouth, 15ml strawberry syrup, 30ml filtered water.

Method: Mix all the ingredients together, and then bottle up and give to your guests. Otherwise, place in ice coolers on your seated tables for your guests to help themselves.

3. Trend: Minimalist, boho and earthy vibes

Tanqueray Marmalade Punch (Stephen Conray /PA)

For this key trend, minimalistic styling combined with warm tones and earthy neutrals are married together with local and seasonal food offerings, while classic drinks are brought up to date with added garnish or infusions for a twist.

Take things one step further with a serve that’s made for sharing, it’ll bring your guests togethe. For a juicy sharing drink, try Gin Marmalade Punch – we love Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin. It can be batch made and served in large jugs ready for your guests to get involved when they arrive, and pairs perfectly with wholemeal paprika spiced ice gems with avocado cream (from Rachel Khoo’s Kitchen Notebook).

Ingredients – 4 serves: 100ml Tanqueray Flor de Sevilla Gin, 2 tbsp good quality marmalade, 50ml sugar syrup, 50ml lemon juice, soda water to top, cubed ice.

Method: Build, stir, and serve in a jug with wheels of dried oranges.

4. Trend: Fall, foliage and foraging

Gordon’s Fruit & Leaf (Stephen Conroy/PA)

Looking ahead, richly elegant, dramatic and intensely autumnal tones are hot for 2019. Rooms dressed with dark plum vines and dramatic foliage come to life with beautiful blooms and tumbling fruit displays, and the same rich tones and can be mirrored in drinks, through autumnal fruits and warming spices for depth of flavour.

Try a pre-dinner Gordon’s Fruit & Leaf, which pairs perfectly with mini goat’s cheese, fig and rosemary tarts.

Ingredients – single serve: 30ml Gordon’s Sloe Gin, 25ml fresh pressed apple juice, 10ml lemon juice, 10ml sugar, 50ml prosecco to top.

Method: Half fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the ingredients, shake vigorously and strain into a chilled flute. Top with prosecco and garnish with a lime leaf for an added fruity aroma.

