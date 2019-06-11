Ask a counsellor: ‘Should I tell my sons their sister has a different father to them?’

The problem…

“My husband and I have been married for 16 years. My daughter is 19 and my husband knows she is not his, but he adopted her, and she has his last name. We also have sons and my husband is definitely their father. However, I am scared about what will happen when they get older and find out? I do NOT want to tell them but am worried that they will find out.

“My husband has a daughter of his own and they have met her, but they were younger then and didn’t quite understand the whole situation. They never asked questions, but they’re getting older and I am unsure what to do when they do. I don’t want them to hate me, because in their eyes I am the perfect mum. What should I do?”

Fiona says…

“Have you spoken to your daughter and husband about this? Your daughter presumably knows that she is adopted and, as this directly affects her, she should have some say in whether this is kept as a family secret or not.

“Personally, I’m not a great fan of family secrets as they have a nasty habit of coming out at times of family stress and tend to cause far more upset than they should. Moreover, keeping such secrets means that those ’in the know’ will worry constantly about others finding out, as you are already. Providing your daughter and husband are relaxed about the issue, I see no reason why you shouldn’t just tell your sons now in a way that is appropriate for their age.

“Otherwise, I think you should at the very least accept that they may one day find out, and stop worrying about what will happen when they do. After all, they have accepted that their father can have children by another woman, so why do you feel they cannot accept that you could have children by another man?

“If they are attending school (and your email suggests they are), they will have come across many different types of family arrangements, from single parents to large merged families. So, far from being shocked by their own family situation, I think it far more likely that they will simply accept it as perfectly normal. Nor are they likely to hate you when they do find out. At some point all children will ask questions about where they come from – it’s all a part of them learning about who they are. I’m sure your boys will be no different.

“You may be the ‘perfect mum’ now but children soon learn that parents are fallible just like everyone else. Besides, you may even find that your daughter has already told them! So please, do stop stressing about this.

“Love them all equally and I see no reason why this should harm your family or your reputation as Supermum. If you struggle to find a way to tell your boys or simply feel the need to talk this through further, I suggest you contact Family Lives (familylives.org.uk).”

