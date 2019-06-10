As Love Islandâ€™s Yewande opens up about her trypophobia â€“ what is the condition and do you have it?

Warning: Contains images that may be distressing for those with trypophobia.

Defined by the NHS as an “exaggerated or unrealistic sense of danger about a situation or object”, it goes without saying that there are some pretty unusual phobias out there.

There’s chorophobia, the fear of dancing, or arachibutyrophobia, the – and we’re not making this up – fear of peanut butter sticking to the roof of one’s mouth. Then there’s the extremely fun to say, if rather less fun to have, triskaidekaphobia – a crippling fear of the number 13.

But when Love Island’s Yewande told boyfriend-for-the-moment Michael that she had a phobia of “small holes”, he seemed decidedly nonplussed. “You know there’s some weird sponges and they have loads and loads of little circles? It creeps me out,” she said. “That’s strange,” replied Michael.

A common aversion

It was an understandable reaction, but for many viewers, Yewande’s sentiments did not seem strange at all. She was describing a phenomenon known as trypophobia – a fear of small holes or bumps, similar to those found in a sponge or the surface of a honeycomb.

A trypophobe’s nightmare (iStock/PA)

The condition generally manifests less as a straight fear, more as a physical or emotional reaction to something disgusting, sickening, or anxiety-inducing. Classic symptoms include itchiness, nausea, and shortness of breath.

In more pronounced cases, a reaction can be triggered by simpler, more day-to-day patterns, such as a particularly holey cheese, a spotted or heavily textured item of clothing, or bubbles in a cup of coffee.

Yewanda had trypophobia like I do 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 I know I’m no the only weirdo with that fear now and it makes me so happy!!!! #loveisland — allyX 🔜 DOMINATOR (@_elliottxo) June 9, 2019

If the online reaction is anything to go by, Yewande is one of many, many people to find small holes upsetting. “Yewande having trypophobia makes her so much more relatable to me,” posted Twitter user @dknyjade, “I felt that.”

From a medical perspective I can confirm a fear of holes (trypophobia) is a real ting #LoveIsland — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) June 9, 2019

“Defo quite a common thing!!” posted @Jenny_Mensah. “Makes me feel itchy and weird.”

A mysterious condition

Trypophobia has a large network of social media support groups, and a community of so-called ‘trypophobes’ dedicated to discussing the condition.

Initially dismissed as a ‘pseudophobia’, medical research and understanding is still in its early stages, and where trypophobic reactions come from remains a mystery. Most phobias come with a level of underlying threat, either innate or learned, but for trypophobia, this is seemingly absent.

A golf ball sponge, aka, trypophobe kryptonite (iStock/PA)

Some studies suggest it could be an over-active response to symptoms of disease. Rashes, parasitic infections and skin lesions often display similar visual cues, and could be a cause of negative association.

Whatever the reasons, awareness of trypophobia is steadily growing, and unnecessarily holey products are starting to draw flak on social media. We’re looking at you, Apple Mac Pro.

Whoever designed the new Apple Mac Pro clearly does not have trypophobia. #WWDC19 pic.twitter.com/djS9p6fnrz — Shawn Ahmed (@uncultured) June 3, 2019

© Press Association 2019