Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t live full-time with her husband: What are the benefits for a relationship?

It might sound like you’re on the path to breaking up, but there are actually loads of upsides.

She’s the woman who introduced the world to ‘conscious uncoupling’, so it doesn’t come as too much of a surprise that Gwyneth Paltrow doesn’t have the most traditional relationship set-up.

In an interview with the Sunday Times Style magazine, Paltrow revealed she and her husband, TV producer Brad Falchuk, only live together part-time. Apparently, Falchuk spends four nights a week with Paltrow at her house in Los Angeles, and the rest of the time at his own.

Paltrow has an “intimacy teacher” (because of course she does), and apparently they also think this is the way to go for a healthy relationship. Paltrow said: “Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing.”

So, what are the benefits of not cohabiting with your other half?

1. You get some me time

Sometimes, all you need is some time alone where you don’t have to talk to anyone or agree on what TV show to watch – you can do exactly what you want, in total peace.

It’s an ideal scenario post-argument, but also on a more day-to-day level. Sometimes you spend so much time looking after other people, you need an opportunity to take care of yourself.

2. There’s more wardrobe space

Of course, a couple having two places to live between is a luxury not many of us can afford – but just think of all the closet space you’d have…

3. You sleep better

Whether they snore, hog the duvet or thrash around in their sleep, sharing a bed with a significant other can be tough. Having a few nights a week to starfish on your own actually doesn’t sound too bad at all…

4. You get less annoyed about the small stuff

For many couples who live together, it’s hard to avoid ‘house stuff’ squabbles, ie. over the fact one of you never buys loo roll, or the other can’t seem to load the dishwasher properly. This doesn’t mean you’re not compatible as a couple, but maybe you’re just not meant to live together? Take away these small irritations and silly fights could be seriously reduced.

5. It keeps things interesting

When you live together, it’s altogether too easy to fall into a bit of a relationship rut – spending more time having Netflix binges in near-silence than actually hanging out. This is largely avoided when you’re not always in the same place – it means you have to make a bit more effort to see each other, and are basically encouraged to try new things.

6. The time you do spend together can be much more fun

They say absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that’s not too far off in this situation. When you’re not constantly in each other’s grill, you can appreciate the time you do spend together a whole lot more.

© Press Association 2019