How to make Jack Monroe’s take on a Brazilian feijoada

9th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

It’s a bean and steak stew with mandarins.

When food writer Jack Monroe experiments in the kitchen, she doesn’t always know what’s going to happen. “There’s a kind of alchemy to it – a kind of wizardry and experimentation,” she says of her cooking style.

Thanks to her knack with flavours though, more often than not she pulls off the impossible – like when she threw together some ingredients and ended up with her take on a Brazilian feijoada, a bean and meat stew which often has mandarins in it.

Ingredients:
(Serves 4)

1 x 400g tin of black beans, drained and rinsed
100g frozen sliced onion or 1 small onion, finely sliced
2tbsp garlic paste or 4 fat cloves of garlic, crushed
2tbsp tomato purée or ketchup
1tbsp paprika
1 chicken or beef stock cube
1 x 300g tin of mandarins, drained
1 x 400g tin of stewed steak, drained and rinsed
A few pinches of dried chilli flakes

Feijoada
(Jack Monroe/PA)

Method:

1. Tip the black beans into a large saucepan. Add the onion, garlic, tomato purée and paprika. Cover with 700ml water and crumble in the stock cube, then bring to the boil. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 minutes, until the beans have started to soften.

2. Add the mandarins and stewed steak to the pot. Cook for a further 20 minutes, then finish with dried chilli flakes to taste, and serve.

Tin Can Cook: 75 Simple Store-cupboard Recipes by Jack Monroe is published by Bluebird, priced £6.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019

