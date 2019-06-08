Quiz: In honour of World Gin Day, how much do you really know about gin?

8th Jun 19 | Lifestyle

Think you’re a gin connoisseur? We’ll see.

fresh gin tonic

Having overtaken vodka to become our most popular spirit in 2017, gin has passed through craze into full-on national obsession.

Home-brewing kits and craft gin emporiums have made even production the preserve of the public, and knowing your gin is a mark of some status.

We’ve become a country of connoisseurs, but how much do you really know about this spirit? To celebrate World Gin Day – take our quiz and find out…

© Press Association 2019

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre

Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time
Virginia Woolf’s original Mrs Dalloway manuscript to be published for first time

People are going wild for the new Harry Potter-themed Vans collection
People are going wild for the new Harry Potter-themed Vans collection

Andrew Scott told mother about top-secret Black Mirror role

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Inspired by Zara’s viral hit, 5 of the best white midi dresses on the high street

Inspired by Zara’s viral hit, 5 of the best white midi dresses on the high street
Comedian Griff Rhys Jones to receive OBE

Comedian Griff Rhys Jones to receive OBE
12 of the best grooming gifts for Father’s Day

12 of the best grooming gifts for Father’s Day
Who is Halston? Here’s what you need to know ahead of a new documentary about the iconic US designer

Who is Halston? Here’s what you need to know ahead of a new documentary about the iconic US designer
Who is Halston? Here’s what you need to know ahead of a new documentary about the iconic US designer

Review: Brontë, Smock Alley Theatre