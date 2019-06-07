National Fish and Chip Day: 5 of the best sustainable chippies across the UK and Ireland

Fish and chips has long been a traditional dish on this side of the globe, but between over fishing and environmental challenges, it’s important to be conscious and aware of sustainibility issues when consuming seafood.

In honour of National Fish and Chip Day, here are some of the best places to buy your fish supper, where the seafood has responsibly sourced…

1. Fish and Chips @ Weston Grove, Chester

Not only are they Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified and proud of it (“We are 100% committed to only using fish from sustainable sources,” they say on their website), every member of the team at this joint will be able to tell you where the fish you’ve ordered from was caught, and by which vessel.

2. The Cod’s Scallops, Nottingham

The Cod’s Scallops has three loctaions scattered around Nottinghamshire, all of which support the Fisherman’s Mission, which supports struggling fisherman with emergency support, as well as emotional care. Their suppliers are from all over the coast to make sure they get the best of the best, and their fresh seafood is MSC certified.

3. Towngate Fisheries, Bradford

Towngate Fisheries has won a slew of national awards for their sustainbly sourced fish and chips, and are famed for their quality. Also, their mushy peas look excellent.

4. The Friary, Carrickfergus

The Friary are a very eco-friendly fish and chip shop that state they “believe fish from controlled and sustainable waters, minimises pressure on marine environments and helps ensure a healthy future for the fishing industry.” They also believe they have a moral obligation to support fishing eco systems, and also want to reduce their carbon footprint. Plus, they say “no to preservatives, no to processed food from a packet, no to dirty oil, no to neon lights and no to soggy chips.”

5. Beshoff Bros, Dublin

Beshoff Bros are Dublin’s fish and chip giants. In business since the 1930s, they note on their website that: “All our cod, haddock and hake comes from the cold clean waters of the Atlantic and is caught under ‘European Fishing Policies’ these policies ensure the replenishment of fish stocks and promote the sustainability of all fish species caught.” So pass the salt and vinegar.

