10 property pitfalls which could scupper a house sale

Buying and selling a home can be a stressful process at the best of times. But some drawbacks with a property could make potential buyers completely lose interest and sabotage a sale altogether.

Being as prepared as possible always helps, so it’s important to be aware of the aspects of your home which may make it difficult to sell. If they’re tackled effectively and at the right time, this could boost your chances of finding a buyer.

A first time buyer or moving to a new home? See our full list of #Mortgage tools and guides https://t.co/393jYgJzRT pic.twitter.com/XUbXygJP5g — Money Saving Expert (@MoneySavingExp) June 9, 2016

NAEA (National Association of Estate Agents) Propertymark has revealed the most common issues that can scupper the sale of a property – to help people feel better prepared…

1. Nuisance neighbours

Whether it’s a dispute over boundaries, shared access to driveways or anti-social noise, falling out with your neighbour is not only stressful but can affect the sale of a property. To avoid the risk of comeback later down the line, honesty is the best policy if you’ve had a dispute with a neighbour.

Everybody needs good neighbours – or so the saying goes… but what happens when neighbouring properties are no longer harmonious? https://t.co/GQlXClVszE — NAEA Propertymark (@naea_uk) August 31, 2018

2. Structural problems

If your home has any serious structural defects which aren’t necessarily visible on first inspection, this can put serious doubt in the minds of buyers – and their mortgage provider may refuse to lend against the property. If you’re aware of a major structural problem with your property, try and fix it before putting it on the market.

If you are not in the financial position to repair the issue, get an appropriate contractor to give you an estimate for repair. You should disclose everything to the buyer and provide the documents on how to remedy the issue. You’ll help to put buyers’ minds at ease.

3. Japanese knotweed

The invasive plant with deep roots can damage the foundations of your home and significantly devalue it if it’s at risk of subsidence as a result. If you think you can see any in your garden, call a professional to excavate it as soon as possible. It can also potentially affect your ability to get a mortgage on the property.

4. Rail timetable changes

If you’re in a commuter town, any changes to train timetables which make it more difficult to travel to the nearest city could potentially affect the saleability of your property.

If you’re getting building work done to your home, our advice can help you take steps to save time, money and stress https://t.co/wuwqaVk2mY pic.twitter.com/0bWafMF7n6 — Citizens Advice (@CitizensAdvice) June 2, 2019

5. Planning permission

If you’ve had any work carried out while you have been living in the property, such as extensions or conversions, make sure you obtained appropriate planning permission and building regulations, and have access to these documents. If you haven’t got the right documents, you may find that you must pay retrospectively before agreeing a sale.

6. Properties without a lengthy lease

If you are selling your property with a shortened lease, you should provide this information as early as possible – don’t wait until you’ve got an interested buyer to tell them.

Moving home? Take a look at our checklist to make sure you don't get hit with hidden costs https://t.co/WuABkdz2tV — Money Advice Service (@YourMoneyAdvice) October 7, 2016

7. Being on a flight path

If your property falls within an airport’s flight path, noise can cause issues, but the impact this has on a home depends on how busy the airport is – and even the type of aircraft used. Prospective buyers may be going into the purchase with their eyes and ears open, so be honest with them on how much you can hear and the times of day you’re disrupted.

8. Parking disputes

Issues can arise with street parking if a neighbour leaves their car in the space closest to your property. If you’re thinking about selling your home and have a parking issue with a neighbour, try to have a friendly word before any viewings – often simple courtesy will resolve the problem. If you share a driveway with your neighbour and there’s a dispute over a lack of space, check your house deeds to find out where the boundaries lie.

A quick sale is never guaranteed – so being as prepared as possible helps (iStock/PA)

9. School catchment areas

Parents always want to ensure their children get into the right school, so the closeness of your home to popular local schools is a big consideration for families. Those keen to move are usually prepared to pay a higher premium for a property in their chosen school catchment area. However, school catchment areas can change, so it’s worth keeping an eye on this so you can be transparent with buyers.

10. Underlying damp

If damp isn’t taken care of, it can cause major damage to a home. While many cases of damp need simple and inexpensive treatment, in extreme cases the building’s structure may be at risk, resulting in lengthy and costly remedial work. If you’re concerned about damp, a surveyor can help. You may need to factor this into your house price, or if the damage is minimal you can potentially cure it yourself.

