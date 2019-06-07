The ONE thing you have to do in each of the Women’s World Cup host cities

The tournament kicks off this evening, encompassing million-strong metropolises and smaller, provincial gems.

The Cricket World Cup, the first Nation’s League Finals, and now the Women’s World Cup – we’re being spoiled with a sumptuous summer of sport.

The latter kicks off this evening in Paris’s Parc des Princes, but other venues include (*deep breath*)… Montpellier, Valenciennes, Reims, Rennes, Le Havre, Grenoble, Nice and Lyon.

We reckon you’re probably aware of the charms of the French capital, but the others may be more of a mystery. Here is one mustn’t miss sight from each World Cup venue – except Paris.

Reims – Reims Cathedral

There was always going to be at least one cathedral on the list, and Reims (pronounced “r-ah-ns”) bulldozes the competition with its giant, 13th century Gothic masterpiece. Confusingly, it’s one of many cathedrals in France to share the name Notre-Dame.

Montpellier – Musee Fabre

An exceptional showcase of European art that punches well above its weight, the Musee Fabre features more that 800 works from the Dutch Masters to the Venetian Renaissance. Expect Rubens, Renoir, Courbet, Veronese… The list goes on.

Rennes – Parc du Thabor

Rennes has an impressive cathedral and an impressively wander-able old town, but the mustn’t miss is the Parc du Thabor. Perched atop the city’s highest hill, this ten hectare pleasure garden cultivates more than 2,000 varieties of flower.

Lyon – Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourviere

The third largest city in France, Lyon is crammed with alluring attractions, so after throwing a dart at a map we’re going to go with the Basilica of Notre-Dame de Fourviere. Partly for the turreted, Roman-cum-Byzantine design, but mostly for the fabulous views out over the city

Nice – Promenade des Anglais

We’re tempted to say the beach, as this stretch of côte is azure indeed, but to give Nice its due we’ll restrict ourselves to the Promenade des Anglais. A 4km stretch of palms and pavement, it overlooks the sparkling Mediterranean Sea – think Ocean Drive with much nicer architecture.

Le Havre – Go for a walk…

The entire city centre of Le Havre is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and every street yields new masterpiece of modernism. Rebuilt by Auguste Perret after the destruction of World War II, the city is a monument to urban planning, and the power of a unifying style.

Valenciennes – Musee des Beaux-Arts

Probably the minnow of the host city pond, the flagship sight of this commune near the Belgian border is the surprisingly well-stocked fine arts museum. The Musee des Beaux-Arts boasts Hieronymus Bosch, Peter Paul Rubens, and Flemish painters aplenty.

Grenoble – The Bastille

No, not that Bastille – the one 476m above Grenoble, reached by hike or by cable car, offering panoramic views out over the city and the snow-capped Alps beyond. A 19th century fortress with attached viewing platform, on clear days you can see all the way to Mont Blanc.

