You can rent Claude Monet’s house in Giverny: Here are 3 other famous residences you can stay in

You probably can’t paint like Claude Monet, but you can live like him.

The Blue House, as it is known, was chosen by the artist because of its attractive vegetable garden, and was purchased in the late 19th century. A small cottage in the north Normandy town of Giverny, visitors can stay in the historic dwelling – as long as they promise not to host any parties.

One quick disclaimer: This is not the house that provided Monet’s greatest muse, his water lilies, though that residence remains a few minutes’ walk away.

Here’s a few other famous places you can stay that come with a tingling sense of history..

1. Hotel Adlon Kempinski, Berlin

One of the big beasts of the global hotel industry, the Adlon’s guest list reads like a Who’s Who of 20th century celebrity. Marlene Dietrich, Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, and Tsar Nicholas II all stayed here, and it provided the setting for Greta Garbo’s magnum opus, Grand Hotel.

Guests in Suite 101-114 are enjoying the regular haunt of Charlie Chaplin, while the aptly-named Royal Suite hosts Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip on their rare visits to Berlin. But rightly or wrongly, its most celebrated room is number 512, where Michael Jackson infamously dangled his 9-month-old son over the balcony in front of a gaggle of press photographers.

A glance out the window yields the Pariser Platz, which witnessed Ronald Reagan’s ‘tear down this wall’ speech, as well as victory parades by Napoleon and Hitler (the Fuhrer, incidentally, is known to have hated the Adlon).

2. Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate, California

It should come as no surprise that, when it came to his living situation, Frank Sinatra did it his way. Designed bespoke by master modernist E. Stewart Williams, the Sultan of Swoon lived in this palace in Palm Springs for eight years after its completion, before selling it on in 1957.

Now restored to its former glories, the four double bedrooms, abstract art, and outdoor swimming pool can be yours for the night. If you’ve got $2,500 to spare…

3. Osborne House, Isle of Wight

We know, most people want to sleep on the same pillow as Mila Kunis or share a washing machine with Nick Jonas. But how about Queen Victoria?

The famously unsmiling monarch spent half a century of summers at Osborne House, her holiday home-cum-mansion on the Isle of Wight. Designed by Prince Albert (alongside a few architects) in the style of a Renaissance palazzo, the house features an Italianate terrace and outrageously opulent rooms of state, with stunning views out over the Solent.

Unfortunately, visitors are relegated to Pavilion Cottage in the grounds, but can enjoy Osborne’s ornate interiors during the day, and have the run of the gardens and Victoria’s private beach.

