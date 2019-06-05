How to make Jack Monroe’s fruit cocktail cake

Just five easy ingredients and you’ve got the perfect afternoon treat.

Food writer Jack Monroe has a nine-year-old son, and one thing he’s keen on is testing out the dessert recipes from her new books.

“He’s very enthusiastic about that,” Monroe says with a giggle. “He likes any cake with fruit in it.” So, she’s onto a winner whenever she whips up this fruit cocktail cake – and it couldn’t be easier.

Ingredients:

(Serves 8)

250g butter, plus extra to grease the cake tin

200g caster or granulated sugar

3 eggs

200g tin of fruit cocktail, drained

200g self-raising flour

(Jack Monroe/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan 160°C/350°F/gas 4) and lightly grease a 20cm round or square cake tin.

2. Beat the butter and sugar together in a mixing bowl with a fork or wooden spoon until well combined. Break in the eggs and mix together, beating until smooth.

3. Add the fruit cocktail to the mixing bowl and stir through quickly. Add the flour, and mix well to combine into a soft, sweet batter.

4. Pour the batter into the tin and bake in the centre of the oven for around 45 minutes – depending on the size of your tin. A shallow tin will cook faster, whereas a deeper tin will take its time. To check if it is cooked through, insert a sharp knife into the centre of the cake. If the knife comes out clean, the cake is ready. Allow to cool in the tin for 10 minutes before turning out and slicing. The cake can be enjoyed hot or cold. Leftovers freeze well for up to three months, wrapped in foil or popped in a freezer bag.

Tin Can Cook: 75 Simple Store-cupboard Recipes by Jack Monroe is published by Bluebird, priced £6.99. Available now.

© Press Association 2019