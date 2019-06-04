I watched Love Island for the first time, and I have some thoughts

It may be the one and only thing uniting the country right now. Caroline Flack is back with a new set of singles, and at 9 o’clock last night, most of the nation tuned in to ITV2 to watch them shed their clothes, inflate their Instagrams, and embark on their televised search for ‘the one’.

After four long seasons of resistance, this marked my first ever encounter with the Love Island villa, and I relinquished my Love Island virginity with no real idea of what to expect.

Dramatic masterpiece or tawdry flesh market? Of one thing I was sure: It couldn’t be worse than the last season of Game of Thrones…

Start as you mean to go on

The champagne moment of the opening montage was Anna looking scathingly at a lad with a pack of Viagra, and then dramatically disrobing.

I’m getting mixed messages

I can’t decide if the sly-winking camera angles are trying to titillate or body shame me. Either way, it’s a classic combo – a sexual frisson tinged with feelings of inadequacy and shame.

For heaven’s sake give them sunglasses

Poor Sherif. Far and away the most sympathetic debutante, he arrived wearing a squint-cum-grimace that made him look aggressive and faintly constipated. Sure enough, he was banished to the subs bench.

Imagine the sweat

Arriving astride a black leather car seat in the heat of the midday Mallorcan sun, all I can think watching Amber’s big debut is that she must be dripping. Turns out she was – we were treated to a close-up moments later.

I demand blooper reels

Most reality shows are improved if you imagine them without the music, and the Love Island arrivals were classics of the genre. A fleet of Range Rovers surrounded by scurrying cameramen, carrying squealing women waving their arms around like Kermit the Frog.

They’re not the world’s greatest linguists

Amy is spontaneous, and has a lot of love to give. Anna is high maintenance and has a ‘big checklist’. Lucie is a surfing Barbie, whose boobs sometimes get in the way. Meanwhile, if Joe’s ideal girl were a sandwich, she’d be pulled pork and chunky coleslaw in a nice baguette. What are they on about?!

From this day forth I vow to enter all rooms like I am @carolineflack1 entering the villa. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/P4Ezm77T3K — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2019

The politicking is extremely low grade

Like an episode of the West Wing, if the West Wing was staffed wholly by horny teenagers. Or a slightly sexier Battle Royale.

So many mummy’s boys, so little time

Anton says “his mum normally shaves his bum,” while Sherif wants “a girl with a nice bum to take home to mum.” I know they rhyme, but that’s no excuse for using them in the same sentence.

"Too many good looking people that have no chat whatsoever, it’s just a waste." Anton: Official spokesperson for banter. #LoveIsland — Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 3, 2019

It’s just sexy Big Brother

I mean… isn’t it? They’re in a house, the narrator has an extremely thick accent, and someone’s brother turned up halfway through. Ok, it’s possible I’ve never seen Big Brother.

I think it’s sexist, I’m just not sure who to

It’s either everyone or no one, and I wouldn’t care to guess which.

I’m not convinced by the name

I did not see much love, and a statistician recently estimated that Love Island applicants have a one in 35,000 chance of actually finding it. I think “Sex Island” might be more accurate… Wait. Don’t Google that.

© Press Association 2019