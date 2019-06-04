Michaela Strachan has reunited with Old Mout cider for her next habitat saving mission

And the wildlife presenter has the World Wildlife Fund on board. She tells Sam Wylie-Harris how to get involved.

Springwatch is back on our screens and Michaela Strachan’s wildlife stories have met with much acclaim over the years. Now the TV host has embarked on a new initiative which she feels equally passionate about sharing with the nation – how we can save more than half a million acres of habitat across the globe.

Strachan’s journey with New Zealand cider brand Old Mout began two years ago when she embarked on an adventure to Save the Kiwi – the country’s national icon – alongside Kiwis for kiwi (kiwisforkiwi.org).

(Old Mout Cider/PA)

Today, the status of the kiwi species has risen from ‘endangered’ to ‘vulnerable’ and Old Mout (the kiwi also features on the brand’s products) continues to support conservation efforts.

Now they want to take their campaign further afield and have teamed up with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF, worldwildlife.org) to raise awareness of biodiversity and help reverse nature’s decline.

“From David Attenborough’s Our Planet, the climate change movement and now the government declaring the UK to be in a state of climate emergency, it’s never been more apparent that it’s time for us to make a change,” says Strachan.

Lion in the Lewa Wilderness Reserve, Kenya (WWF/PA)

“But, it can all seem so hopeless and we need to have hope. The way forward is through positive partnerships like this one with the WWF, to help save precious and diverse global habitats.

“It’s up to more companies like Old Mout to get involved, inspire people and to really make a difference. The guys who originally created Old Mout are actual people, they’re wildlife lovers, they want to make a difference and I support any business that’s doing something like that,” says Strachan.

“One of the things we can all do to make a difference to the planet is eat less meat,” says Strachan, who’s a vegetarian. “It’s been scientifically proven that if we all ate a bit less meat, the land dedicated to growing crops and then fed to livestock could be used for the habitat, wildlife and environment.”

New flavour: Old Mout Cider Pineapple and Raspberry (Old Mout Cider/PA)

And to champion her sustainability agenda, drink for a good cause. Old Mout exotic fruity ciders are vegan-friendly, the packaging is 100% recyclable and the partnership sees the brand donate 30p to WWF for every bottle purchased in more than 1,500 pubs across the country.

With this summer’s key talking point all about climate change, Old Mout are also using the tools they have to help raise awareness at music festivals. Head to their Kiwi Camp at Isle of Wight (June 13-16) and Boardmasters (August 7-11).

To find out more about habitat loss and its devastating effects on endangered wildlife, and how to protect it, visit Old Mout Cider and World Wildlife Fund.

