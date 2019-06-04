Book review: Our verdict on City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

If you too fantasise about what living in New York City in the 1940s might have been like, this is the summer read for you…

What’s the book?

City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert

And who is Elizabeth Gilbert?

Former journalist (she famously wrote fascinating, beautifully constructed stories and investigations about dancers, cowboys and other maverick characters for American GQ), Gilbert shot to insane levels of fame with her memoir, Eat, Pray, Love, which was then made into a Hollywood blockbuster, in which Gilbert was portrayed by none other than Julia Roberts. But in the rush of wellness, self care, and millions of women deciding they had to move to Italy as a result, Gilbert’s novels can be forgotten, which is something of a minor tragedy (take The Signature Of All Things, a story of botany, sacrifice, moss and sisters – which was quite brilliant).

What’s City Of Girls about?

Vivienne is 19 years old, from a wealthy American family and has just been kicked out of college (Vassar, naturally). Bolstered only by her sewing machine, and the sewing skills drilled into her by her late grandmother, her restrained parents ship her off to New York to live with her aunt Peg, a theatre owner and portal of all fun. Thriftily stitching costumes for the show girls who high-kick the nights away on Peg’s stage, Viv immerses herself in this new world of gin fizzes, men, sex, hangovers and scandal, as the beginnings of World War II slowly filter into being around her (however oblivious she may be to this fact).

Told in Viv’s voice, in the form of a letter to a much-beloved friend’s child, it pulses with wit, care and honesty, but what it does best is conjure up the relationships women can have with other women. From Celia, who Viv falls violently in awe of, so much so they share everything from lipstick to men; to Peg’s love for her right-hand woman, Olive, whose severe, loyal, stoic presence provides anchorage to all at the theatre; to Marjorie, whose business brain is as nimble as Viv’s sewing fingers. The men in this story, as the title would suggest, are not unimportant, but the vibrancy, the heart and adventure courses electrically from the women.

Gilbert explores the joy and pain women can bestow on each other, how betrayal woman-to-woman can be so much more gutting and harrowing than the infidelity of any romantic partner, and how female friendship can often bring more support than any kind of marriage.

1940s New York meanwhile is slick and glittered on the page, but Gilbert doesn’t shy from the tougher aspects of womanhood – especially in a time when marrying the right kind was of paramount importance, and when sex (especially fun, adventurous sex) out of wedlock could see even your brother disown you. She tackles the awkward conversations around consent, shame and guilt with sensitivity, knowingness and humour. Also, she takes a woman working in theatre and fashion and treats her with respect – not as frivolous, and it’s wonderful.

Out of 10?

Nine – Gilbert’s prose hotfoots it across your mind, so you’re 200 pages in without even noticing. Viv is captivating, and silly, and loveable, and infuriating, callous, jealous and grave, thoughtful, smart, obtuse, selfish, vain – in short, she is a kaleidoscope of traits and emotions. And she will make you think. Her constant self-assessment and reappraisal of how her actions affect others as she remembers her life, inadvertently has you doing the same. And yet, simultaneously Gilbert buoys you up – woman or not.

City Of Girls by Elizabeth Gilbert is published in hardback by Bloomsbury Publishing, priced £16.99 (ebook £14.26). Available now

