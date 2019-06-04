Quiz: How well do you know your cheese?

On National Cheese Day, see how clued up you actually are on fromage.

No doubt June 4 is a date in everyone’s diaries, because it’s none other than National Cheese Day.

Whether you love fancy fromage like Roquefort or are a bit more basic and can’t get enough of string cheese, today is the opportunity to enjoy the type you like the most. It’s very much an inclusive day – even if you’re vegan or lactose intolerant, you can still celebrate by eating your favourite dairy-free alternative.

In honour of this auspicious occasion, take our cheese-based quiz to see if you really know your brie from your camembert.

