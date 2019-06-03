Gabby Allen: ‘Going on Love Island made me want a boob job’

The former Love Island star, who went into the villa in 2017, talks about body image, cosmetic surgery and her difficult relationship with food.

The new series of Love Island begins tonight, so as we prepare to welcome the new faces who’ll dominate our evenings and office gossip for the next two months, fitness queen and personal trainer Gabby Allen recalls how she felt when she went into the villa two years ago.

Were you worried about how you looked?

“Before I went in there I was body confident and then I went in and was surrounded by all these absolutely amazing girls that have amazing bodies, and either big real boobs or big fake boobs, and it made me feel so inferior because I didn’t have big boobs.

“But there’s always something that you want that someone else has got.”

Does exercise makes you feel good about yourself?

“Yes. So before I went into Love Island, while the producers of the show had me in lockdown in Mallorca without my phone and only my chaperone to speak to, I did my own workouts and my mood lifted higher every day.”

Does social media add to the pressure of body image?

“In this day and age, with social media, body image is such a huge thing in our society. Apparently this year’s Love Island is going to be more diverse with the kind of body types they put on there, which I think is great.

“Whatever you do, not everyone’s going to be happy. People just need to remember that with shows like Love Island you think that the people going on it are so body confident, but going in there made me want a boob job.”

If you could change something about your body, what would it be?



Personal trainer Gabby Allen says exercise keeps her happy (Mike English/PA)

“I’d love to be five inches taller. I’m 5ft 2 but it’s because of my scoliosis that I’m shorter, because my spine’s fused. When I was younger my spine had grown so wonky that I had to have two steel rods surgically implanted to straighten me out.”

Would you consider cosmetic surgery?

“I’ve been for numerous breast enlargement consultations and I always decide against it. It’s such a big operation that you have to be 100% certain that you want it done. It’s only certain times of the year (that I think about it).

“When I’m at home, and I’m being active and working out a lot, I don’t want my boobs done. I don’t want to have to recover. I like being athletically built. But when I’m on ‘influencer’ trips around people with amazing boobs, I think maybe I will get them done.

“I’m currently a 34B. I’m just one of those unlucky people that as soon as I lose weight, it comes straight off my boobs. That’s so annoying. I have chunky legs and shoulders. I don’t want to look too big and bulky. If I was to go any bigger I’d look a bit boxy.”

In your new book, Shape Up With Gabby Allen, you say your weight yo-yoed a lot and that you had a difficult relationship with food.



Gabby Allen goes for healthy recipes (Mike English/PA)

“I’ve done quite a few fad diets like the juice diet, when you basically have a juice shake and then a healthy meal, but I wasn’t that informed or educated on nutrition at the time. It was at a point where I was bigger than I wanted to be and just wanted a quick fix.

“I got to the point where I was doing it and then I’d just get so frustrated with myself that I’d end up bingeing on the weekends because I’d been so hungry all week – and would then just beat myself up about doing it.

“And I’d go to the gym and just run on the treadmill for an hour because I didn’t really know what to do. I just wanted to lose weight as quickly as possible.

“I’ve always been quite muscle-dominated from dancing, but my lowest weight was about 8st 3lbs. I’m probably about 9st at the moment. But my most ideal weight is about 8st 12lbs.”

You also lost weight when your father was ill (he died from brain cancer, aged 54).

“I didn’t realise that was happening. I was training too much, I could see my body changing, but with my dad I lost weight through the overall anxiety and grief. It’s only when I look at pictures of myself at that time that I can see that, actually, I was pretty slim. But I felt absolutely miserable.”

You say that you are at your thinnest when you’re unhappy.

“I remember one Christmas, right after a really painful break-up, I was training too much and not eating anywhere near enough. I had no body fat. My boobs had gone. I came back home and my mum and brother looked at me in utter horror. They said I’d lost too much weight and didn’t look well,” she reveals in the book.

You do four to five workouts a week at home and also go to the gym. What about diet?

“I eat healthily at home and I don’t buy bread. I drink but not all the time. I take the most sugary booze – beer, wine, dark spirits – off the menu. I order a vodka soda with fresh lime (not cordial). I like to earn my food through exercise. In restaurants I’ll choose something high in protein with healthy carbs and lots of fresh goodness.”

Shape Up With Gabby Allen by Gabby Allen is published by Ebury Press, priced £15.99. Love Island series five airs Monday June 3, 9pm, ITV2.

© Press Association 2019