How to make Jose Pizarro’s honey pastries with baked figs

“This is my kind of dessert – packed with interesting flavours, and a stunning centrepiece for the table,” says chef and restaurateur Jose Pizarro.

“It’s hard to beat roasted figs, bursting with sweetness straight from the oven, with just a touch of soft goat’s cheese and honey for balance.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 10–12)

125g caster sugar

50ml honey

1/2tsp orange blossom water

225ml water

150g mixed nuts such as walnuts, almonds, pistachios, finely chopped

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

100g unsalted butter, melted

6–8 sheets of filo pastry

For the figs:

8 ripe figs, halved

Good drizzle of honey

4tbsp Pedro Ximenez sherry

Handful of flaked almonds, toasted

To serve:

Creme fraîche (optional)

(Emma Lee/PA)

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C (350°F/Gas 4).

2. In a small saucepan, melt the sugar, honey and orange blossom water with the water, then simmer gently for 10–15 minutes, until slightly reduced and syrupy.

3. Mix the chopped nuts with the cinnamon. Lightly grease an 18–20cm square shallow tin with a little of the melted butter. Lay a sheet of filo in the bottom (trim if necessary) and brush with the butter, scatter with the nuts then add another layer of filo and melted butter.

4. Repeat four times, ending with a final layer of filo. Butter the top generously and use a sharp knife to cut into diamond shapes. Bake for 25–30 minutes, until golden and crisp.

5. Spoon half of the cooled syrup over the pastries as they come out of the oven. Let stand for five minutes, then spoon over the rest of the syrup. Allow to cool completely in the tin.

6. As the pastries are cooling, place the figs in a small baking dish and drizzle with honey and sherry. Bake in the oven for 15–20 minutes until tender. Serve the pastries with the baked figs and a dollop of creme fraiche, if you like.

ANDALUSIA: Recipes From Seville And Beyond by Jose Pizarro, photography by Emma Lee, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Available May 30.

© Press Association 2019