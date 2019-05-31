What to eat in the different regions of Thailand â€“ according to food writer Kay Plunkett-Hogge

The cookbook author was born and raised in the Southeast Asian country.

Kay Plunkett-Hogge is perfectly placed when it comes to eating and travelling in Thailand.

The London-based food writer and cookery teacher grew up in Bangkok, speaking Thai before English, and still returns home three or four times a year.

On the release of her latest cookbook, Baan, which collates the food of her childhood, we grill her on which of Thailand’s regions to visit, and what to eat when you get there…

The Golden Triangle

“My absolute favourite place is up in the mountains, in the Golden Triangle,” says Plunkett-Hogge, speaking of the region where Thailand, Laos and Myanmar intersect. “There’s one particular place called Phu Chaisai Mountain Resort, which means ‘mountain of the happy/rested heart’.

“Burma (now Myanmar) is only 30km away, you’re right up high in the mountains – it’s my happy place.”

Food wise, “if you’re up there, you’ve got all that Akha and Karen hill tribe food, which is really fascinating,” she notes, “which vegetarians will love because they don’t use fish sauce in their cookery. They use salt, but they don’t use any sugar, so it’s this incredibly healthy food.”

Isan – the north east

Thailand’s north east is “the driest, poorest region,” says Plunkett-Hogge, “but they have those really sour, sharp flavours.”

Central Plains

The Central Plains are where you’ll find the Thai food you’d most often come across in your local takeaway. “It’s pretty much what we’re used to eating in a regular Thai restaurant,” says Plunkett-Hogge. So, expect pad Thai and green curries.

Southern Thailand

If you love your food hot, hot , hot, head south: “The south is really spicy, lots of shrimp paste, lots of chillies, [and] great seafood.”

Baan: Recipes And Stories From My Thai Home by Kay Plunkett-Hogge, photography by Louise Hagger, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Available now.

© Press Association 2019