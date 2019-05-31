Quiz: In honour of the Champions League final, how well do you know Madrid?

This will help prepare you for the football match… sort of.

On Saturday night Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are going head-to-head in the Champions League final.

Luckily for football fans it’s held in a delightful location abroad – Madrid. The Spanish capital is set to be overrun with people desperate for their team to win this weekend, but hopefully they’ll also find some time to soak up the city’s culture.

Even though the focus is on football, the historic city of Madrid is a pretty glorious backdrop for it. The question is, how well do you know the city and its landmarks?

© Press Association 2019