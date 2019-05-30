Video: You can now stay at a recreation of the Men In Black’s London HQ

30th May 19 | Lifestyle

Here come the Men In Black…



Men In Black: International hits cinemas in the UK on June 14 but dedicated fans who can’t wait until then can stay in a room designed to look like the MIB headquarters.

You’ll feel just like part of the duo of galaxy defenders with the slick suits and chic interiors in this immersive experience – just remember to pack your neuralyzer.

The room is available on booking.com for May 30 and 31. But in true MIB style the location is confidential until you book.

© Press Association 2019

Ariana Grande says postponed tour dates were due to tomato allergy