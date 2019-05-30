Things you only know if you don’t drink alcohol

30th May 19 | Lifestyle

For all those who don’t drink, you can relate.

Whether you’re allergic to booze, just don’t like the taste, or abstain for medical reasons, if you don’t drink alcohol, you’ll know what we’re talking about…

You are far more productive on the weekend while your friends suffer with their terrible hangovers.

Alcohol just tastes terrible, and no, you’re not convinced by sickly sweet cocktails or £30 bottles of wine. You’ll happily stick with water, thanks.

Talking of cocktails, you have tried every non-alcoholic cocktail in existence, yes every one on every single menu ever.

You get to witness all the drama without being in it – your night is far less messy, but still quite entertaining.

Drunk people are very annoying. There’s a tipping point that comes when vivacious, chatty, happy drunk people dissolve into being incredibly irritating and very boring. This is usually your cue to leave.

You are automatically assigned the ‘Mother Hen’ role on a night out, as well as the designated driver, and everyone relies on you for a lift home.

People assume you are pregnant. Say no to wine? Pregnant. Not interested in a cider on a Sunday afternoon? Must be pregnant.

You get to watch all your friends make terrible mistakes, and occasionally stop them.

You will get offered an alcoholic drink multiple times on a night out, WHY? People just don’t know when to stop pushing the issue.

You are a cheap date – no alcohol means more savings.

