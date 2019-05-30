You can now book train tickets from Wigan to North Korea â€“ but it will cost you Â£3,000 and take a month

Curious about the communist country and have a lot of time to spare?

When you think of the world’s great train journeys, the same few names keep cropping up almost every time.

The vast icy expanses of the Trans-Siberian Railway, the finely furnished decadence of the Orient Express, and the miles of dusty track bisecting the outback for Australia’s The Ghan.

You can now add to that list the Wigan- Pyongyang Express (yep, you read that right), a new, month-long, £3,195 train journey that links the towns of Lancashire with the secretive streets of Pyongyang.

We’ll give you a hint – this isn’t Wigan (iStock/PA)

You probably don’t believe us, so just to reiterate – this is a 100% genuine, commercially available journey, set to debut in 2020.

North Korea and Wigan?

Wigan and North Korea do not make natural bedfellows. One is a town in Central Lancashire famous for pies, A-roads and rugby league, the other is a communist police state ruled by Kim Jong-un who has a well-publicised fondness for missiles.

Indeed, it’s difficult to think of anything the two places share besides the letters ‘a’ and ‘n’.

Step forward Lupine Travel, specialists in leaving the beaten track, whose other itineraries range from Turkmenistan to Chernobyl and Iraq. Their madcap menu already included a trip to North Korea, albeit without the 5,340 miles of train travel.

The company aren’t the first to tour the secretive state, but they’re the first to ferry the natives of Wigan there across the entire span of Europe and continental Asia.

An Asian odyssey

So, how does one get from Wigan to North Korea? The answer is simple: with lots of trains.

Well, the adventure begins at Wigan North Western train station, with a packed lunch, a can of Vimto, and a fast train to London Euston. After a stop-off at Highgate cemetery to visit the grave of Karl Marx – the first of several communist leaders to grace your itinerary – you’ll board the Eurostar to Brussels.

Sometimes life can be about the journey and the destination (iStock/PA)

Your European tour continues in Berlin and then Warsaw, before concluding with a sleeper train to Moscow, and the graves of Stalin and Lenin.

Now your voyage begins in earnest, and the next two weeks are spent aboard the Trans-Mongolian Express: Slicing through the Ural mountains and crossing the boundless Siberian tundra, before cutting south to accommodate Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar, and disembarking in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Next stop Dandong on the Chinese-North Korean border, and then full steam ahead to Pyongyang.

The one-off journey sets off on April 25 and arrives on May 24, 2020. Book at lupinetravel.co.uk

