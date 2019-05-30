From mountain to metropolis: Welsh explorer Ash Dykes is bowled over by urban China

Nearing completion of his record-breaking trek along the Yangtze river, the adventurer speaks to Sarah Marshall about the final part of his journey.

When Welsh-born adventurer Ash Dykes set off on his world record-breaking attempt to walk the length of China’s Yangtze river last summer, his greatest concerns were the unpredictable wildlife and treacherous mountain hikes.

Now, three months away from completing the epic 4,000 mile expedition, having swapped wilderness for concrete jungles, the most daunting prospect is whether he’ll be asked to strip naked in a media interview.

“I have been asked some asked some mad questions,” he chuckles, taking a brief break from pounding pavements in sprawling city Yichang, home of the Three Gorges Dam (the world’s largest hydropower project which spans the Yangtze) in the western Hubei province. “People ask me to take my top off… or they want to know whether I’ve got a girlfriend.”

Ash Dykes has been joined by several local residents on portions of his journey (Ash Dykes/PA)

The attention has, 28-year-old Dykes admits, been overwhelming, but he’s relishing every minute.

“All the interaction has been great,” he says, referring to China’s rapidly growing appetite for adventure travel. “In the UK we’re used to it; we’ve got decades of history charting explorers. But over here, it’s still novel and fascinating.”

While the first part of his adventure taught Dykes about the natural evolution of the Yangtze, this final section of his journey is opening his eyes to modern China and changing attitudes towards the environment.

Along with educating school children on walks along the river, he has also participated in a release of endemic Yangtze sturgeon fish, now an endangered species.

Ash Dykes had an opportunity to release endangered Yangtze sturgeon fish (Ash Dykes/PA)

“I’m working with the Green Development Foundation who are also trying to protect all of these waterways of China,” he says. “These are one of the rarest fish in China and they’ve been here since the dinosaur age. But the building of dams is restricting access to their breeding grounds; numbers are dying.”

Although sensitivity towards recycling and the effects of single-use plastics is a relatively new phenomenon, respect for the Yangtze runs deep in Chinese culture.

An aerial view of the Yangtze (Ash Dykes/PA)

“All Chinese see the Yangtze as the mother river, the river that brings life to all of us,” says Dykes, who cites the analogy of a “friendly monster running within the river” used by residents of Qinghai, a province spread across the Tibetan Plateau, as an example of the population’s long-standing reverence for nature.

“If you fish from the river, the monster will get angry, and if you throw trash in there, you’ll make the monster ill and in return it will make you ill,” he explains. “That’s a good way for them to look at it.”

Traditions are sacred, but development is not necessarily a dirty word.

Speaking about China’s ‘bang bang’ men, the human donkeys who carry heavy loads on a bamboo stick across their backs, Dykes reasons that some practices have probably lost their place in the modern world.

“Some people say it’s a shame that way of life is disappearing, but speak to them and they’re almost happy. They don’t want their children to do this, their children couldn’t do this.”

A lot of things are changing for the better, and the image Dykes paints of urban China is a far cry from the smog-cloaked, polluted cities we’ve come to expect.

“Some of the cities are beautiful. They look like California with wide roads and pavements, all decorated with trees,” he enthuses. “A promenade runs along the Yangtze where people can rollerblade or cycle; the older generation are dancing, doing Tai Chi or playing ping-pong. There’s such a strong sense of community.”

With the end of his expedition now in sight, Dykes is already in a reflective mood.

“West China was really wild – that’s where the challenges were and the real survival. But the east is where the interaction is, where the stories are, where I can get to know the local culture and traditions, where the locals are really accepting to me.

“We’re trying to get as many people as possible to walk the last few kilometres with me, so we can create history together.”

To follow Ash Dykes on the final stages of his journey, visit ashdykes.com.

© Press Association 2019