Chocolate lovers have invented their own Cadbury bars, but what do they taste like?

Before the official launch of these three brand new chocolate bars, we get an exclusive sneak preview and devour the lot.

In 2018, 220,000 members of the public entered a competition to create their very own version of a Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bar. It’s been a long old process, but ingredients have been selected, tastes have been trialled and packaging has been perfected.

Three winning creations have been announced and they’re set to tickle the taste buds of chocoholics everywhere.

Cadbury are asking fans of the sweet stuff to try the bars and vote for their favourite, and the winner will remain on our supermarket shelves as the latest addition to the Dairy Milk range.

1. Choca-Latte

Callum Clogher (David Parry/PA)

Designed by Callum Clogher, a 17-year-old from Ireland, this coffee creation is bound to be a hit. With plans to open up a coffee business one day, he chose a mix of coffee cream and vanilla, sandwiched in between Cadbury’s Dairy Milk chocolate.

What did our tasters think?

“The coffee comes through straight away – it’s strong and smooth. The biscuity crunch adds a nice texture, and the vanilla is so sweet, it tastes like white chocolate.”

Non-coffee lovers liked it less, but overall, we scored it 8/10.

2. Raspberry Shortcake

Melanie Fuller (David Parry/PA)

Melanie Fuller, a 44-year-old school teacher from Manchester, created this fruity delight. She’s a big baking fan and has brought some of her favourite flavours together, with a mixture of raspberries, white chocolate, shortcake and Dairy Milk.

What did our tasters think?

“The freeze-dried raspberry is really strong. It’s crunchy and sweet and the white chocolate doesn’t come through until the end. It’s very fruity, but can get a little bit sickly – you couldn’t eat too much of it.”

We like it straight from the fridge, and overall, scored it 7.5/10.

3. Simply The Zest

Neelam Shah (David Parry/PA)

Leeds-based 25-year-old Neelam Shah, may have the bar with the worst name, but it arguably tastes the best. She’s a big fan of orange chocolate and a crunchy texture, so went with her gut when coming up with these flavourings.

What did our tasters think?

“This has subtle and smooth orange flavours, with a fudge-y crunch from the biscuit and chewy caramel, which comes through towards the end.”

Some of our testers would like even more of an orange hit, but overall, we scored it 8.5/10

The three limited edition 122.5g bars costing £1.49 will be available from all major retailers across the UK and Ireland and online at cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk from June 1.

