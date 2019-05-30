Cricket World Cup: 7 incredible cricket grounds that are worth visiting all by themselves

From rugged mountaintops to sandiest seaside – people will play cricket just about anywhere.

Don your thigh pad, mark out your ground, and prepare to start swinging the willow – the Cricket World Cup is finally upon us, and, whisper it quietly, England could even win. They kick off their bid for the trophy with a match against South Africa today.

Played on large, extremely well-maintained lawns, cricket is an attractive game regardless, but some of the world’s grounds take the viewing experience to a whole new level.

To soothe the disappointment that must inevitably follow the optimism, here’s a few iconic, historic, and most of all, aesthetic places to enjoy the even-more-beautiful game…

1. Lord’s Cricket Ground, England

Where could we start but at the Home of Cricket. A stone’s throw from Regent’s Park, this jewel of north London oversaw the founding of the MCC in 1787, opened in its third and current location in 1814.

Long a template for grounds the world over, nowadays Lord’s combines old-world charm with all the trappings of modern technology. At one end lies the Victorian Pavilion, at the other the ultra-modern, £5 million media centre.

2. Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

Most teams that tour the West Indies visit Barbados, Antigua, St. Lucia and more, but from this embarrassment of riches it’s Trinidad’s ground that takes the crown. The Queen’s Park Oval only seats around 18,000, but, in fairness, is so old it has its own museum.

Even for a Caribbean paradise, the views out over the Northern Range hills are picturesque, and the chicken dishes at the stadium restaurant are not to be missed.

3. PCC Newlands, South Africa

The best stadium in South Africa by a country mile, Table Mountain looms above Newlands like a colossus, more than making up for the unsightly concrete that makes up most of the stands. Another 19th century offering, the surrounding suburb is one of Cape Town’s nicest areas.

4. HPCA Stadium, India

Yep, we’re passing over Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, shunning Delhi’s Feroz Shah Kotla, and ignoring the Wankhede in Mumbai. Out of all the great stadiums of India we’re picking a low-capacity ground in the Northern town of Dharamsala – the Dalai Llama’s home-in-exile – that only recently joined the international scene.

That’s because the HPCA (Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association) Stadium has one of the best views in world cricket. At 1,457 metres, it stands on a rocky outcrop amid the snow-capped foothills of the Himalayas.

5. Sydney Cricket Ground, Australia

(iStock/PA)

The second oldest ground to host the Australian baggy green, the SCG is a grand, weather-beaten stadium roughly bisecting the Opera House and Bondi Beach. The faded green roofs of the Ladies Pavilion remain one of the most recognisable sights in world cricket, and you can practically still hear Sir Don Bradman thwacking his way to 452 not out.

Paired up with the Sydney Football Stadium, we reckon Jos Buttler could hook the ball in one stadium and have it land in the other.

6. Basin Reserve, New Zealand

Built on the flattened turf left behind by an earthquake in 1855 – the Basin Reserve sits just off-centre in the Kiwi capital, Wellington. Despite literally being in the middle of a roundabout, the Basin Reserve’s location at the foot of Mount Victoria makes for picturesque cricketing scenes.

7. Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka

(iStock/PA)

With the Indian Ocean on two sides, a UNESCO-listed Dutch fort on another, and tropical palms and shrubs enveloping the lot, Galle Stadium feels as much like a resort as a cricket pitch. Though the ground suffered terribly in the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami, a famously ecstatic atmosphere makes Galle one of the most welcoming grounds on the circuit.

The Cricket World Cup kicks off today with England v South Africa, 10:30 am at The Oval, live on Sky Sports.

