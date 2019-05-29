Video: Would you try a camel milk cappuccino?

Whether you’re a red, blue or green top kind of cow’s milk drinker, or dabble with almond, soya and oat milk alternatives, the likelihood is, you won’t have sipped on a ‘camelccino’ before.

But now’s your chance. Glasgow’s Willow Tea Rooms will be serving cappuccino’s made with camel milk for the next month, to help UK aid funded Mercy Corps project.

The plan is to support female farmers in Kenya; so, for every camel milk cappuccino bought, 10% of sales will be donated. We think it’s time for a coffee or two…

