Video: You can now celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower on a high-speed zip line

The Eiffel Tower is one of the most iconic landmarks in the world, but have you ever looked back at it while travelling at a speed of 90 kilometres an hour?

Probably not, but you can now with a new zip line which takes you from the tower down to the equally picturesque 18th century complex of the École Militaire below. If you like your historic buildings with a side of adrenaline, then this 800m experience is for you.

The zip line is in place until June 11, and has been set up to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Eiffel Tower. When it was completed in 1889, it was only meant to be standing for 20 years, but it proved such a hit it became a permanent fixture in the Parisian skyline.

We’re not sure the original designers would have predicted it would one day be used as a zip line – but they probably wouldn’t even have thought it would still be standing in 2019.

(Francois Mori/AP)

© Press Association 2019