The return of retro: Why 2019 marks a comeback for old-fashioned toys

Picture a modern child at play, and you probably think iPad, smartphone, or if you’re a little behind the times, MSN. You wouldn’t really be wrong, but a tour of 2019’s toy shops would reveal a surprising comeback for the old-fashioned too.

A host of antique toys have risen, phoenix-like, to reclaim their rightful places on our shelves – although often with a new, modern twist.

We spoke to ‘toyologist’ Peter Jenkinson about the rise of retro, and some of the key players that are making it happen…

Kidults and Kickstarter

The trend has many causes. It’s partly a response to screen saturation – “there’s definitely a pushback against digital, as it’s become such an everyday part of life,” says Jenkinson – but also to a low-risk approach among toy companies.

“All toys are traded in dollars,” explains Jenkinson, “so the value of the pound falling after the Brexit vote made toys much more expensive in the UK. The toy lines in a shop used to change by 68-74% each year – now they’re more risk-averse.”

Further impetus has come from crowdfunding platform Kickstarter – new twists on old games that would never have survived a company pitching meeting can now connect with a fan base directly online. “The board game industry alone has raised something like $9 million on Kickstarter over the last four to five years,” says Jenkinson. “People can more easily pitch ideas – new or based on their own childhood.”

Indeed, adults are showing an increasing willingness to get in touch with their inner child. Last year, 13% of toy sales were purchased by adults either for themselves or for other adults, meaning the ‘kidult’ now commands a sizeable market share.

These older buyers are less swayed by plastic tat than their younger counterparts, and much more prone to nostalgia. “Lego have never had so many 16+ sets,” says Jenkinson. “They launched a £200 Stranger Things set just last month.”

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the new toys turning back time, from smart board games to shiny pieces of string…

BoomTrix Xtreme Trampoline Action

A deceptively simple game based on spatial awareness, BoomTrix players create long, intricate sequences of hoops, stunts and bounce pads to get one or more ball-bearings from beginning to goal. “It’s based on an Eighties classic called Cascade,” says Jenkinson. “It’s like a complex Newton’s Cradle and can help kids get a little bit of STEM [science, technology, engineering and mathematics].”

Perhaps one of 2019’s more surprising comebacks, it’s from the class of creative, tactile classics that was so decimated by the rise of digital. We await with bated breath the return of the hoop and stick.

Augmented Reality Pictionary

Not every retro rebound has to rebuff the delights of digital, and some are opting to synthesise board and screen. You probably know roughly how Pictionary works – draw the word on the card; pass it on; the next person draws what they think you’ve drawn – and following it’s heyday in the early-Nineties, it never wholly disappeared from our shelves.

In this new edition, you quite literally draw in the air, which manifests as an image on surrounding smart devices – massive novelty value if not a major shift in gameplay. “I think it will sell really well,” says Jenkinson.

Rubik’s Cube

A byword for the pleasures and challenges presented by an old-fashioned toy box, the Rubik’s Cube has somehow never really fallen from fashion. Completing one remains a skill of some status, aided by a hotly-contested world record based on how quickly you can do it. As of May 2018, the time to beat is 4.22 seconds (yes, seconds).

You might think it difficult to innovate with such a timelessly simple toy, but 2019 has brought the release of Rubik’s Cube-themed games called Rubik’s Flip and Rubik’s Cage. “It’s colourful and shelf-worthy,” says Jenkinson, “and works for those that can’t do a Cube.”

Ztringz

Perhaps the purest and simplest toy of them all, Ztringz does a spell-checked version of what it says on the tin. “It’s a highly colourful piece of string that’s wax coated so it doesn’t burn your fingers,” says Jenkinson, “and comes with loads of instructions. It’s an update on a classic.”

Like said classic, the Cat’s Cradle, children twirl the string round their fingers to make a pattern, and then pass it to a friend to see whether they can do better. It’s not rocket science, and that fact forms the basis of its appeal.

Micro Arcade Pac-Man

Few industries have grown – and therefore dated – as quickly as video games. Since the Seventies and Eighties, giant pixels and low-concept side-scrollers have evolved into boundless sandboxes with Dickensian levels of plotting, and a classic arcade game seems almost Victorian in its quaintness.

Released just two years after Space Invaders, Pac-Man is the original model that so many have since mimicked, and it has now been re-released as a pocket game squeezed onto a device the size of a credit card. “It’s one of those no-fuss devices you can up and play like a game of noughts and crosses,” says Jenkinson. “Of course, you could get it on your phone as an app, but that doesn’t quite have the same nostalgia.”

Jaws: The Board Game

We’re going to guess that if you were charged with making a board game, your first instinct wouldn’t be to base it on a film from 1975. But Jaws has what Jenkinson calls ‘shelf worthiness’.

He explains: “If you have people round, they’ll recognise it and it can be a conversation-starter. It starts a dialogue about something you wouldn’t otherwise get to talk about.”

Overall, board games are leading the analogue renaissance. “We’re up to more than 200 board game cafes in the UK,” Jenkinson adds, “and probably more than 500 individual meet-ups, and recently the whole market has been increasing 18-20% year on year.”

