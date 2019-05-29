Classy cans: 6 of the best tinned bevvies to enjoy on the go

Wines, fizz and pre-mixed drinks in dinky cans are this summer’s trendiest tipples, says Sam Wylie-Harris – and they’re a greener option too.

Forget the pop of a cork, squeak of a corkscrew or twist of a screw cap. This summer it’s all about pulling the tab on something shiny, slimline and ready when we are – a 25ml can.

Easier to chill, lighter to carry and more environmentally-friendly, craft beer tinnies have been trending for some time. Now, premium wines, fine fizz and pre-mixers are clattering down the canning line too – and we couldn’t be happier.

“Wine in a can is finally resonating well with consumers, as people look for more ways to reduce their carbon footprint,” says Ashika Mathews, buying director, 31DOVER.

“They’re lightweight, perfect for al fresco fun, 100% recyclable, and can taste great. Brands are putting a lot more effort into the liquid as the format finds more acceptance with the public – so expect to see them at every park, festival and beach this summer.”

Here are six cool cans to make the most of those mini moments…

1. Mirabeau Pret-a-Porter Rosé To Go, Provence, France (£3.49, 13% abv, Waitrose)

A posh, Provencal pink destined to be a fashionista’s favourite. “Rosé from the South of France has been one of the huge drinks success stories of the last few years, as people have flocked to this easy-drinking, food-friendly wine.” says Stephen Cronk, co-founder, Mirabeau-en-Provence.

“We’ve launched a delicious pink in a can to address the trend in portable canned drinks, which has already taken the US by storm. The appeal is simple: Take your favourite rosé anywhere in a dinky slimline canette, that’s designed to taste lovely and look beautiful in your hand.”

Utterly delicious, you’d be hard-pushed to know it wasn’t the real deal straight from a bottle, and as Cronk notes, it “perfectly complements the existing Mirabeau range in terms of quality and style”.

2. NICE Sauvignon Blanc in a Can and NICE Pale Rosé in a Can, France (£3 each, SV 11.5% abv, Rose, 12.5% abv, 31Dover)

Another fail-safe, French fancy, NICE is very nice indeed. The savvy blanc hails from Gascony, south west France, and it’s dry and crisp with lovely hints of white peach and herbal notes, while the rosé from the sunny Languedoc boasts a very pretty, petal pink hue and super-fresh taste, with hints of wild strawberries.

3. The Uncommon Sparkling Rosé 2018, England (£5.99, 11.5% abv, Selfridges)

Stylistically, The Uncommon looks fab, with its quirky label depicting a swan dressed in beautiful period costume. But I know what you’re thinking: Why pay more than a fiver when you could bag a reasonably good bottle of plonk for the same price?

Here’s why: This beautiful ballerina pink is the first English sparkling wine in a can; it’s made from champagne grapes (a blend of pinot noir and meunier); it’s low in sugar (80% less than prosecco – so it’s the skinny on the canning line); but mostly, it tastes bloomin’ gorgeous. A must for posh picnics, gourmet hampers, or when you get your glad rags on for summer socials and want a pick-me-up en route.

4. O’jos Chardonnay Spritz & O’jos Rosé Spritz, Chile (currently reduced to £1.50 from £2, 5.5% abv, Tesco stores)

Leading Chilean wine producer Concha y Toro know a good thing when they see it and have hopped aboard the can band wagon with O’jos – Spanish for eyes.

A blend of Chilean wine, with natural flavours added ‘to further enhance the light and refreshing nature of the drink’, sweet-toothed types will love the Rosé Spritz for its fun and fruity cranberry flavours, and the Chardonnay Spritz for its juicy raspberry notes.

5. Sipsmith Ready To Drink Gin & Tonic (currently reduced to £2.70 from £3, 7.3%, Ocado)

With the same classic London Dry Gin used in their usual bottles, and genuine, juniper expression, what’s not to love about this Sipsmith newbie that’s a star sip?

“We believe all gin experiences should be of the same uncompromising quality, whether gin lovers are sipping a G&T in a bar, the comfort of their own home, or out-and-about,” says Jared Brown, master distiller, Sipsmith.

Blended with regular tonic water (also available ‘light’), as with any G&T, it tastes best with ice and a slice.

6. Chapel Down Bacchus Gin & Tonic – 12 Can Case (£30, 5.5% abv, Chapel Down)

Another smart label, English wine producer Chapel Down’s premix uses Double Dutch lightest tonic water to enhance the heady aromas of their deliciously refreshing gin. Created using distilled bacchus grape skins infused with botanicals, it’s floral rather than punchy, with a ripe, citrusy palate and herbal finish. Again, serve with ice, garnish with a slice of cucumber and sprig of mint and toast the great outdoors.

