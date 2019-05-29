How to make Jose Pizarro’s strawberry gazpacho

“It is undeniable that gazpacho is one of the star dishes of Andalusia,” says chef Jose Pizarro. “When I travelled to Málaga, I discovered that they add fruits such as grapes and melon to make it more nutritious and complex in flavour.

“Strawberry gazpacho sounds like an unusual incarnation of the traditional recipe, but the berries are very popular in Huelva, and the result is just terrific.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 6)

300g vine-ripened tomatoes, chopped

700g ripe strawberries, with a few reserved for garnish

1 roasted red pepper, sliced

1 small shallot, finely chopped

1 small garlic clove, crushed

1tbsp sherry vinegar

75ml extra virgin olive oil, plus extra for drizzling

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Olive oil, for frying

2 slices sourdough, diced

Basil leaves and edible flowers, to garnish

To serve:

Cold sherry, preferably amontillado or palo cortado

Method:

1. In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients except the olive oil, sourdough and garnishes and leave to infuse overnight.

2. The next day, add the olive oil and whizz together with a hand blender or in a food processor until smooth, adding a splash of water if it’s too thick. Season to taste.

3. Pour a little olive oil into a frying pan over a medium heat and fry the sourdough croutons for four to five minutes, until golden. Drain on kitchen paper and sprinkle with sea salt.

4. Divide the gazpacho between individual soup bowls and garnish with basil leaves, edible flowers and croutons. Finish with a drizzle of extra-virgin olive oil and some sea salt.

5. Serve with a cold glass of sherry.

ANDALUSIA: Recipes From Seville And Beyond by Jose Pizarro, photography by Emma Lee, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Available May 30.

