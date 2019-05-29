How to make Jose Pizarro’s clams with chorizo

“I love clams, whether served with jamon or just on their own with a splash of sherry or white wine,” says restaurateur and chef, Jose Pizarro. “I always thought that chorizo would overpower the delicate sweetness of the clams, but to my delight, I was wrong – this is a must-try.

“The crispy chorizo adds a lovely texture and the smoky flavour from the pimenton de la Vera is a perfect match for fino sherry.”

Ingredients:

(Serves 4)

1kg clams

75g chorizo picante, chopped into 1cm cubes

1tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

Large sprig of thyme

100ml fino sherry

To serve:

Crusty bread

(Emma Lee/PA)

Method:

1. Place the clams in a bowl under cold running water forfive minutes. Discard any that won’t close.

2. In a lidded saucepan over a high heat, cook the chorizo in a little olive oil for six minutes, until caramelised. Using a slotted spoon, remove the chorizo from the pan and place in a bowl.

3. Add the onion, garlic and thyme sprig to the chorizo fat in the pan and fry for 10 minutes, or until softened. Increase the heat, add the clams and chorizo back to the pan, pour in the sherry, then cover with a lid. Cook for three minutes, or until all the clams have steamed open, discarding any clams that haven’t.

4. Tip into a large bowl and serve with crusty bread to mop up the juices.

ANDALUSIA: Recipes From Seville And Beyond by Jose Pizarro, photography by Emma Lee, is published by Hardie Grant, priced £26. Available May 30.

© Press Association 2019