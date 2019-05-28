5 of the best open air cinemas for catching a summer screening

Just remember to keep the pigeons away from your popcorn.

For the dedicated cinema-lover, summer can be a slightly confusing time. When (or to be more accurate, if) the sun starts streaming down from a dazzlingly cloudless sky, conventional wisdom says we should be out in the fields gambolling like lambs, and getting a much-needed fix of vitamin D.

A pity, then, that most films are screened in dark, windowless rooms.

Step forward, the open air cinema: The perfect compromise between screen and weather. Here are five of our finest, guaranteed to inject some drama into even the balmiest summer’s evening…

1. Film4 Summer Screen, London

Boasting the largest outdoor screen in London – and there are more of them than you’d think – this would-be cinema works its magic in the courtyard of Somerset House. Movie after movie features scenes shot on the premises – Goldeneye, The Duchess, and Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes to name a few – but the house is now enjoying a career behind the projector.

A Georgian office-cum-palace, it will spend the middle two weeks of August showing a set-list including Black Panther, Clueless, and The Matrix. Soak up some summer blockbusters surrounded by neo-classical splendour.

2. Luna Cinema, Cardiff Castle

Ok, we’ve picked Cardiff Castle, but really this could have been any piece of iconic British masonry. Luna Cinema puts on a programme of outdoor screenings every year at some of the UK’s finest, and most prestigious, beauty spots. 2019 venues include Chatsworth House, Westminster Abbey, and the Royal Botanic Garden, Edinburgh, hosting everything from Green Book to Monty Python.

3. Screen on the Green, Newcastle

A summer institution on Tyneside, there are screenings twice a day every day from late July through early September. The all-rounder of the outdoor cinema world, titles range wildly from Dunkirk and The Boss Baby, to Cirque du Soleil. Returning to Old Eldon Square for 2019 – in the heart of the city centre – all films are free of charge, and will show whatever the weather.

4. Happenings, Co. Wicklow

Blink and you’ll miss it, this treat at Avondale House comes courtesy of Happenings – a pop-up event planner that puts on short-notice, one-off shows, festivals and screenings in and around Dublin, Cork, Kilkenny and Limerick.

June 21 will bring The Greatest Showman to Avondale Forest. A ‘Leave No Trace’ event, audience members are expected to scrupulously clean up after themselves, while all the tech is either solar or battery powered. The next day you won’t even know it was there, and nor, hopefully, will the planet.

5. Moonlight Flicks, Chester

Perhaps the nation’s most relaxing open-air cinema experience, Moonlight Flicks subsists on a diet of deckchairs, wireless headsets, and as much champagne as your hamper can handle. We’ll see you at Dirty Dancing.

