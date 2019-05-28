People aren’t convinced there’s any body diversity in the Love Island line-up

People aren’t convinced there’s any body diversity in the Love Island line-up28th May 19 | Lifestyle
Size 16 model Jada Sezer confirmed she won’t be appearing on the show after all.
Brace yourselves for a summer of bikini-clad social media stars coupling up and mugging each other off – Love Island returns to our screens on Monday, June 3.
The reality show has been criticised in the past for a lack of body diversity among its contestants, and it’s an important issue given the ‘islanders’ arguably spend 90% of their time on the show in skimpy swimwear, and pick their partners in the first episode based solely on how they look in said swimwear.
So this year, fans really hoped to see a variety of shapes and sizes – and people we could actually relate to.
Love Island has revealed the series five contestants include scientist, Yewande Biala, surfer Lucie Donlan, and air cabin crew member, Amy Hart.
There were rumours that size 16 model Jada Sezer, who co-hosts a body positive podcast, would be joining the show, but she’s been left out of the initial line up.
The 30-year-old was one of the first plus-sized model to walk at London Fashion Week and she describes herself as a ‘self love advocate’ in her Instagram bio.
But she tweeted to confirm she wouldn’t be appearing on the show, saying: “Diversity is so much bigger than seeing one ‘plus size’ girl on TV. We should all be seen!”
There is one curvier contestant in the first line up, Anna Vakili, but many people on Twitter are concerned her inclusion is the show’s single attempt at body diversity, saying she’s far from ‘plus-size’ or an average UK size.
The 28-year-old pharmacist, from London with Iranian heritage, has been dubbed the ‘British Kim Kardashian’ and is a bit of an Insta-celeb already with 59,000 followers.
Like Sezer, many people are pointing out one person of a slightly different body type doesn’t count as diversity…
While others say no one in the group represents anything other than a slim, conventionally attractive body size.
While someone else pointed out that producers on the show haven’t actually identified Vakili as plus size anyway.
The conversation around body diversity usually centres around women, but one fan has pointed out there’s a similar issue with male body types represented in the show – mainly six packs, huge muscles and zero body fat.
But who knows? As the series goes on, perhaps we’ll get to see a greater representation of shapes and sizes as new contestants are introduced. It’s pretty clear that’s what viewers would like to see.
Love Island returns to ITV2 on Monday, June 3 at 9pm.
© Press Association 2019