Ask a counsellor: â€˜Since dad left, my mumâ€™s taking her anger out on me â€“ what can I do about it?â€™

“My parents separated two months ago. It was a real shock to me and my brothers because we all thought they had a good relationship. It seems my dad had been having an affair for over five years and when my mother found out, he simply walked out. He’s now living with this other woman, something I never would have thought he was capable of.

“Anyway, that aside, my problem is my mum, who for some reason wants to take it out on us. She’s already started going out with her friends more often, has joined a local gym and has even applied for a job. However, whenever we contact her, she has a go at us for not calling her often enough and then proceeds to dump all her emotional c**p onto us, me in particular.

“Last week, she complained that she seems to be the one who always has to chase us for contact and how we don’t support her enough; completely forgetting that I had actually called her to talk! I know she’s dealing with a lot but how much longer can we expect this to go on? It’s becoming a real struggle and I’m not sure I can cope with this unfair treatment much longer.”

“Please try to be patient and understanding for a bit longer. Some people take years to get over a betrayal like this. It’s a huge emotional blow and the fact that your father simply walked away, rather than try for a reconciliation or even apologise, can only have made it all the harder and painful for your mother. However, she has made remarkable progress in just a couple of months. If she is seeing friends regularly and opening herself up to new challenges, she is doing all the right things and appears to be well on the road to recovery already.

“That said, I am sure she is still hurting and perhaps feels the need to offload some of this at times. Perhaps she feels that the safest way she can do this is through people that she loves and trusts, namely you and your brothers. I know this must seem unfair but please try not to blame her too much, try to see it as a compliment and encourage your brothers to do likewise. Then I suggest you set up a rota with your brothers to take it in turns to check in on her daily. You could even tell her that you are doing this, which should make it more difficult for her to complain that you are neglecting her!

“So please, try to give her more time. I am sure, if she continues as she is, she will gradually get her equilibrium back. And if she gets this new job, this will only speed things up.

“Meanwhile, don’t neglect your relationship with your father. You may feel like blaming him for your mother’s behaviour but who knows what goes on in a relationship between two people. It’s possible that he hasn’t been happy for a long time.

“Your mother may see any contact you have with him as another sign of ‘disloyalty’ so you might need to be discreet about this. I believe it’s important that you try not to take sides and continue to try and maintain a good relationship with both parents, however hard it may be and however difficult they make it. I hope, in time, things settle down and both your parents recognise the steps you are taking to support each of them.”

