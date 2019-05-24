Ask an expert: What’s the best way to quickly potty train my toddler?

Potty training expert Amanda Jenner explains the best way to toilet train a child is by spotting the right signs, using rewards & making it all fun.

What’s the best way to potty train my two-year-old daughter? She starts nursery in September and I want to make sure she’s out of nappies by then.

Amanda Jenner, author of Potty Training Magic (Vermilion, £7.99, available now), says: “What’s really important is to make sure as a parent you’re ready and have done your research into a method that suits you and your daughter.

“Spotting signs your little girl is ready is key to successful potty training. There are different signs to look for but a few key ones are: Stopping in her tracks when she’s done a wee or a poo; insisting on a nappy change once she’s soiled her nappy; going for longer periods of dry nappies throughout the day; understanding simple instructions and commands, and being able to communicate.

“Once your daughter is showing all these signs of readiness, make sure you’re organised and prepared with all your essential items. Let your daughter choose her own potty as it’s an important part of potty training and it’s essential to get her involved.

“Let her choose her big girl pants, and choose a reward system which can be either a magic reward box or a reward chart and stickers. This is always a good way to encourage your daughter and make the journey fun.

“Putting everything into place is key to getting started on your potty training journey. Get your daughter into a routine in the morning: nappy off, big girl pants on, and keep the routine as consistent as possible throughout the day, prompting her every 30 or 40 minutes to try and sit on the potty/toilet seat, and using encouraging words.

“If your daughter tries sitting on the potty/ toilet, it’s important to reward her with a sticker or a star, as trying is as good as doing. Keep prompting throughout the day as the language you use is key to keeping everything positive, for example, ‘Don’t forget to ask mummy or daddy if you need to go on your potty as it makes us so happy’. Stick to this same routine throughout the week.

“The most important thing throughout this is to get everybody involved within the family. Try to stay patient and calm, as accidents will happen to start with, but the key to successful potty training is seeing it through toddler eyes and making it creative and fun.”

