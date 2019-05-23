Video: Check out the tallest water slide in North America â€“ on a private island in The Bahamas

If you like getting your thrills at a water park on holiday, how about one on a private island in the Caribbean?

Royal Caribbean recently opened it’s new ‘Perfect Day at CocoCay’ island, in The Bahamas, and it’s an adrenaline junkie’s dream. It’s home to the tallest water slide in North America, the 135ft Daredevil’s peak, there’s also twin flumes you can race your mates down, the Duelling Demons, and the fully vertical Screeching Serpent.

If the whole family is adventurous there’s the Slingshot – a zero gravity ride for four – and an interactive obstacle course featuring floating lily pads, a rock-climbing wall and swing ropes, as well as a 1,600 ft long zip wire and the largest wave pool in the Caribbean.

And, of course, there’s plenty of white sandy beach and crystal clear water to relax in afterwards. The park is exclusively available to guests of the Royal Caribbean ships.

